Google TV is coming to a ‘range’ of projectors from Xgimi and MediaTek this year

As Android TV fades away, Google TV is taking over on more form factors, including an upcoming “range” of projector products from Xgimi and MediaTek.

Announced at CES 2024 alongside the new Horizon Max and “Aladdin” projectors, Xgimi has revealed a new partnership with Google and MediaTek that will see a “range” of new devices launched throughout this year.

To date, Xgimi has only offered projectors with the Android TV experience on board, so the adoption of Google TV is quite notable, especially as only a handful of projectors currently run the newer experience. The first was announced almost exactly a year ago, with Leica’s Cine 1.

Xgimi’s new partnership with MediaTek could also be good news, as MediaTek powers a lot of premium experience. Sony Bravia TVs, for example, also run on MediaTek chips. Currently, Xgimi runs many of its devices on chips from Amlogic, used in many other Android TV OS devices, but that varies from device to device.

In an announcement, Xgimi explains:

Looking ahead to 2024, MediaTek, in collaboration with Google TV and Xgimi, is set to unveil a range of intelligent projection solutions. The strategic alliance aims to propel a more diverse and immersive home entertainment experience, making a significant milestone in the evolution of smart projection technology and the companies at the forefront of projector innovation.

