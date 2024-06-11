Google letting the first users test Android’s new Theft Detection Lock 

Following the announcement of Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock at I/O 2024, Android users in Brazil can now sign-up to test that functionality.

Using sensors and on-device models, Android can detect your phone being snatched out of your hand and the thief running, biking, or running away with it. Theft Detection Lock will simply lock your phone.

Similarly, Offline Device Lock will kick in “if someone steals [your device] and turns off the internet” to prevent the thief from accessing other data.

Finally, Remote Lock lets you lock a phone by calling a number and perform a security challenge. It’s meant to be faster than having to log-in to Find My Device on another computer.

These features are rolling out via Play services (Android 10+) later this year. Google today noted how “Brazilian user feedback inspired these anti-theft features, and the country will be the first to test them out.”

Android users in Brazil call fill out this form to test Theft Detection Lock: goo.gle/android-seguro.

Fill out the form and we’ll let you know when the Beta version for testing the theft protection features is activated on your device. The Beta version for testing theft protection features is available for devices running Android 10 or higher (with some limitations). 4 . You may also need to enable other settings for new Beta features to work.

This was announced at Google for Brazil 2024. Meanwhile, Brazilian users can now “start conversations with companies via text message or WhatsApp” via Business Profiles in Search. That option appears alongside the address and store hours. Additionally:

“…they can schedule local doctor and beauty appointments directly in Search”

“…local restaurant owners can scan their menus with AI to create a digital version in seconds, freeing up their time to focus on customers.”