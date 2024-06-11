Deals: New OnePlus ANC Buds 3 at $80 low, OnePlus 12R from $370, JBL smart speaker $200 off, razr+, more

Today’s deals are now live and headlined by the lowest price we have tracked on the new 2024 OnePlus Buds 3 at $80 with the 44 hours of battery life and ANC they bring to your setup. That offer joins a straight up $100 discount on the OnePlus 256GB 12R that will drop as low as $370 with trade-ins right now. From there, we move over to the up to $200 in savings live on the JBL Authentics Google Smart Home Speakers, the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter, and more. Head below for a closer look.

New 2024 OnePlus ANC Buds 3 hit the Amazon low at $80

Alongside today’s Father’s Day deals, Amazon is now offering the new OnePlus Buds 3 down at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this set launched for the first time back in February and is now seeing one of the only price drops we have tracked yet – there were some bundle offers with more pricey tech and the like previously. Today’s deal is live on both the Metallic Grey and Splendid Blue sets and is now matched directly from OnePlus. These buds have seemingly received mostly universal praise across the internet for hitting well above their pay grade while delivering notable ANC action and lengthy battery life.

As detailed in our launch coverage, the OnePlus Buds 3 are considered a mid-tier option that deliver on pro-grade features with a price that lands well below the regular $180 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (they are currently on sale for $130).

OnePlus 256GB 12R $100 off or as low as $370 with trade-in

Joining its ongoing Father’s Day sale, OnePlus and Amazon are offering big-time deals on the brand’s latest tech and one highlight has to be the unlocked 256GB OnePlus 12R at $499.99 shipped. You’ll find this $100 price drop live at Amazon and direct from OnePlus to land at $30 under our previous mention for the lowest straight up cash discounts we have tracked at Amazon since release. However, there are some additional savings to be had going direct. Firstly, you can save an additional $100 with a trade-in, which you may or may not be interested in, but you can also land an additional $30 in savings when you sign up to OnePlus emails right here. That’s a total of $469.99 or as low as $369.99 with a trade-in. The entry-level 128GB configuration is still down at $449.99 shipped as well.

JBL’s Authentics smart home Google Assistant speakers now up to $200 off

We are now tracking up to $200 off the JBL Authentics speakers. Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 200 Smart Home Speaker for $249.95 shipped. This model debuted in 2023 as the first Google Assistant smart speaker that simultaneously works alongside Alexa at $350. Today you’re looking at a straight up $100 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands at $20 under the previous deal price and marks a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Head below for more details.

Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter hits one of its best prices

Over at the official Amazon storefront today, we are tracking one of the better prices we have seen on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter at $49.99 shipped. This one carries a regular price at $90 directly from Motorola and is now at the best price we can find. While it has more recently been sitting in the $70 range, today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and lands within a few bucks of the best prices we have tracked there – we have only seen it go for less once. Designed to upgrade your in-car entertainment system with wireless Android Auto action, it has become a favorite around here and now you can land it at one of the lowest prices we have tracked.

Unlocked Motorola razr+ smart flip phone hits Amazon low at $350 off

While the new 2024 models are inbound, Amazon is now offering the 2023 unlocked Motorola razr+ smartphone for $649.99 shipped in blue. You’re looking at a regularly $1,000 smart flip phone at $350 off the list price, $50 under our previous new condition mention, and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in all four colorways it offers. There has been some new open-box offerings that dipped well below this last month, but when it comes to a straight up unlocked units coming directly from Amazon in brand new condition, today’s deal is easily one of the best we have ever tracked. You’ll also find the streamlined, more entry-level unlocked 2023 Motorola razr with the smaller cover display on sale for $449.99 shipped from the usual $700 in all colors right now.

Samsung’s premium Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Editions up to $250 off

As I have said previously, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is my personal favorite and the only thing that tops it are the Bespoke configurations. They tend to fetch a much higher regular price than the standard models, but we are once again tracking some seriously deep deals on the 47mm models at Amazon. You’ll find the black case model with the Hybrid Camel band or the black metal link bracelet at up to $250 off with prices starting from $349.99 shipped. The metal bracelet typically sells for as much as $600 and the Hybrid Camel at closer to $450. Both options are matching our previous mention and even come in at a lower price than you’ll find on the standard models directly from Samsung – they are on sale for $400 there, but you will find them marked down to $370 from the regularly $430 at Amazon. More details right here.

Score a 2024 98-inch TCL 120Hz AirPlay 2 Google Smart TV at the $2,000 low ($1,000 off), more from $298

Get even more details right here…

