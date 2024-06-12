 Skip to main content

MediaTek reportedly launching Snapdragon X Elite competitor for Windows in 2025

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 12 2024 - 5:30 am PT
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and Plus are helping to usher in a new wave of Arm-powered Windows laptops and, apparently, MediaTek will join the fun next year.

Reuters reports that MediaTek is designing an Arm-based chip for Windows PCs that would debut “late” next year. The chip would arrive after an exclusivity deal with Qualcomm comes to an end.

The MediaTek PC chip is set to launch late next year after Qualcomm’s exclusive deal to supply chips for laptops expires, two of the people said. The chip is based on Arm’s ready-made designs, which can significantly speed development because less design work is needed using ready-made, tested chip components.

The chip would apparently be focused, like Snapdragon X Elite, on delivering plenty of performance for AI tasks, though it’s not clear at this point if the chip will be supported for Microsoft’s Copilot+ effort. AMD and Intel announced chips with enough power for Copilot+ at Computex recently, but only Snapdragon chips are supported for the time being.

MediaTek’s work on a Windows chip is apparently separate from a previously-reported effort for the company to work with Nvidia on Arm-based chips for Windows.

