Here are the full specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to arrive sometime around Samsung’s July 10 launch event, though a full breakdown of the foldable’s specs has leaked online prior.

Until this point, we’ve seen a couple of leaks and rumors regarding the tablet-like foldable’s price and general design. However, a full spec reveal seems to offer a lot more to glean than individual details.

Based on a report from Smartprix, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s displays, internals, and cameras are all out in the open, and it looks like Samsung plans on minor improvements over last year’s model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to come with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that hits 120Hz and comes in at 2376 x 968 on the surface. On the inside, a similar 7.6-inch panel will be housed at a resolution of 2160 x 1865. These stats are very similar to the Fold 5, save for a slightly wider outer and inner display.

Internally, Samsung is using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC built specifically for Galaxy devices. This is a big part of Galaxy AI, which the company is going to heavily leverage when the device launches. That chip is paired with 12GB of RAM and the foldable will bring a 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage option.

In previous leaks, it looked like Samsung was changing the design of the camera array, though that appears to be a superficial change. The setup looks exactly the same as last year – a 50MP main shooter with a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto option. The spec sheet doesn’t quite offer sensor models, so it’s inconclusive whether or not Samsung used the exact same sensors, even though that very much might be the case.

Another immovable spec is the battery. Samsung is loading the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a 4,400mAh battery. This is the exact same capacity as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which isn’t a bad thing, but it would be nice to get a little more power out of a productivity-driven device.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will debut at a price of $1,899 for the lowest storage option. The middle and largest storage variants will cost $2,019 and $2,259, respectively. These corroborate our previous post, which notes that the year-over-year increase is an unignorable $100.

If these specs are to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to be a marginally better phone than its predecessor, though that might not be enough for users to consider an upgrade at a cost increase.