Samsung briefly leaked the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in an ad

We’ve heard a lot about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, but official-looking images haven’t really made their way online yet. But, now, Samsung itself has allegedly posted an ad for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, showing off the updated designs in full.

Spotted by a user on Reddit, Samsung allegedly posted an ad for its upcoming foldables in Kazakhstan. There’s no word on where exactly the ad appeared, but it’s presumably been taken down by now. In the ad, though, we get what appears to be an official look at these updated devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 takes front and center in the image, with the updated boxy design being clearly evident. The new design also looks wider in the image, as past leaks have shown, but it’s hard to tell for sure without seeing the display or having a point of reference.

Also present is the updated camera design which first leaked last month.

The color scheme on Fold 6 is also pretty similar to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, suggesting the device may end up using titanium as was rumored.

Then, there’s the Galaxy Z Flip 6. In this image, we can see a design similar to Flip 5 with the folder-looking cover display, but this time around the cameras have a matching color around the ring. This makes them stand out from the black bezel.

There are still a whole lot of questions surrounding Samsung’s next foldables, but this image helps to confirm a few of the rumors that have been floating around.

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 on July 10.

