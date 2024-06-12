 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Fold 6 reportedly gets a price hike and new colors, starting at $1,899

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 12 2024 - 3:05 am PT
Samsung is reportedly gearing up for a higher price on its book-style foldable, with Galaxy Z Fold 6 reportedly set to raise its price.

The Galaxy Fold lineup has been pretty consistent in price over the past few years, with the Fold 3, Fold 4, and Fold 5 all coming in at $1,799. That was down from the initial pricing, where Galaxy Fold originally launched for $1,980 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 was $1,999.

But now, we’re going back up.

SmartPrix reports that Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starting at $1,899.99 for the base 256GB model in the United States. It’s up $100 from the prior year, and other storage variants follow. The 512GB model apparently comes in at $2,019.99 while the top 1TB option is set to cost $2,259.99.

It’s surprising to say the least, as Samsung’s competition has been continually lowering the average cost of foldables.

This is only US pricing, though, and it’s possible other markets will vary.

Beyond that, the same report also brings out that Samsung will offer three mainly color variants for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 – Navy, “Silver Shadow,” and Pink. It’s also very likely that, as with past models, Samsung will also offer some additional colors exclusive to its online store.

What do you think of a more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6?

