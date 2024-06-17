Android Automotive gets Google Assistant redesign

Android Automotive is gaining the updated Google Assistant redesign seen on Android Auto earlier this year.

Most people aren’t aware that Android Automotive is almost completely separate from Android Auto. The latter is simply an interface that launches when you connect your phone to a supported car head unit via cable or when using a wireless device like AAWireless.

Android Automotive is a unique OS build specifically tailored to run on the vehicle itself rather than an external device. As of mid-2024, less than 50 vehicles actually run Android Automotive, while hundreds of vehicles and associated entertainment systems support it per Google’s own documentation.

Because the pool of cars running the OS is so small, changes are often few and far between. However, in recent days it appears that Google has pushed an update for Android Automotive to bring the Assistant in-line with the experience on Android Auto. You can see it in action below:

https://youtu.be/IDdFVtWGq_Q

The update sees Assistant adopt the “glow” look that’s currently seen on smartphones that haven’t yet switched over to Google Gemini. This design was first introduced back in the Pixel 4 era when Google introduced the “new” Assistant that was faster and more accurate. While that version of Assistant is still exclusive to Pixels, the overall look has expanded to the rest of the Android world.

This updated pop-up UI feels slick and more responsive in my own experience while at the wheel. For what it’s worth, I have often noticed that the Assistant in-car is the most responsive of any of my other Google Home and Android hardware.

