 Skip to main content

Lenovo’s latest Android tablet doubles as a Bluetooth speaker

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 20 2024 - 3:00 am PT
0 Comments

Lenovo today announced its new Tab Plus, an affordable Android tablet with JBL audio, a built-in kickstand, and more.

The Lenovo Tab Plus is an 11.5-inch tablet that, for its price, actually, sounds pretty good. The tablet is mid-range on the spec sheet, powered by MediaTek’s G99 chipset with 8GB of RAM. It also has 128GB or 256GB of storage depending on variant and has microSD support. The display is an LCD panel at 2000×1200 with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has an 8,600 mAh battery with up to 45W charging.

It’s a fine spec sheet, as the main focus of this tablet is entertainment.

The tablet touts eight speakers tuned by JBL. There are four “matrix tweeters” and four woofers to provide rich audio output – you can see a massive subwoofer cutout on the side. There’s also a kickstand to prop the tablet up for media consumption, and Lenovo says the tablet can output up to 26W of audio. As a point of reference, that’s pretty close in output to the JBL Flip 6 speaker.

As a wild use of that potentially great speaker, Lenovo has built in an option on this tablet for the speakers to be used as a Bluetooth speaker by other devices such as your smartphone. Lenovo explains:

To maximize the tablet’s functionality and audio system designed and engineered with JBL, the Lenovo Tab Plus transforms into a Bluetooth speaker for seamless audio anywhere, streamed from your portable device like a smartphone, and comes with an integrated kickstand for up to 175 degrees of viewing flexibility.

There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack if you need wired audio.

The Lenovo Tab Plus runs Android 14 out of the box and will be getting two years of Android upgrades (theoretically through Android 16) as well as security patches through June 2028.

Tab Plus is available starting today.

Lenovo also recently quietly launched the Tab K11 LTE, a tablet with similar specs, but a business focus.

More on Lenovo:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Lenovo

Lenovo
Lenovo Tab Plus

Lenovo Tab Plus

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing