YouTube app for Android may be adding a sleep timer

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 24 2024 - 6:58 am PT
According to tidbits in the latest app update, YouTube for Android may be adding support for a sleep timer on mobile.

Sleep timers are a useful function for ending playback in media apps after a certain period of time has passed, usually with the option being used to ensure songs or videos don’t continue to play too long after someone has fallen asleep. It’s especially common in music apps, but the feature has its roots in video, as sleep timers are a common function on TV sets.

Soon, it seems, YouTube for Android may be adding support for ending playback with the use of a sleep timer.

As spotted by Android Authority, the latest version of YouTube for Android introduces some new background work on sleep timer functionality. This was specifically found in version 19.25.33 and includes strings to start, reset, and set the length of a sleep timer.

YouTube Music already supports this functionality, but it’s long been missing in the video app.

With the prevalence of videos and music designed to aid falling asleep on YouTube, this sort of feature actually seems very much overdue. As for when it will actually be available, though, we do not yet know.

Would you use a sleep timer on YouTube?

