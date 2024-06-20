YouTube will ask iOS users to ‘Allow’ tracking for more personalized ads

With iOS 14.5, Apple required app developers to tell users about and have them opt-in to broader tracking. In 2021, Google apps stopped certain tracking methods to comply and not have to show that prompt. YouTube will soon ask iOS users if they want to opt into “more personalized advertising” with an App Tracking Transparency (ATT) prompt.

In the near future (“starting soon”), YouTube for iOS will show a one-time permission — Allow “YouTube” to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites? — with two options:

Allow : “If you turn on this setting, activity from this app will be linked with activity from non-Google apps and websites to show personalized ads and provide ad measurement. Your choice will be applied to all users of the YouTube app on the device where the setting is turned on.”

: “If you turn on this setting, activity from this app will be linked with activity from non-Google apps and websites to show personalized ads and provide ad measurement. Your choice will be applied to all users of the YouTube app on the device where the setting is turned on.” Ask App Not to Track: “If you don’t turn this setting on, activity from this app will not be linked with activity from non-Google apps and websites to show personalized ads and provide ad measurement. This will make your overall ads experience in this app less personalized, and may result in less relevant and more repeated ads.”

This prompt will not appear for YouTube Premium subscribers and “users with child accounts on YouTube.”

If you tap “Allow,” YouTube says to expect a “high-quality, helpful ads experience.” For example, the advertising that appears in the app might better reflect your interests given more accurate ad measurements. This is done by linking your in-app YouTube activity with non-Google/third-party apps and websites. YouTube is also making the case that letting advertisers better measure performance ultimately helps Creators on the platform.

“Starting soon, YouTube users on iPhone and iPad devices can choose to opt into more personalized advertising, in line with Apple’s App Tracking Transparency policy. We’re confident that this will help us provide a high-quality, helpful ads experience for users, while also benefiting creators. YouTube users that choose to opt-in can turn this off at any time.” YouTube spokesperson

Users that select “Ask App Not to Track” — which is the experience offered today — will get advertising that is “less personalized” and “may result in less relevant and more repeated ads.” Activity from the YouTube app “will not be linked with activity from non-Google apps and websites to show personalized ads and provide ad measurement.”

You can change your decision by going to iOS Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracking. This setting just applies to YouTube and third-party apps/websites. As a first-party advertiser, YouTube/Google will continue to show personalized ads if that setting is enabled on your account.

This setting does not affect the linking of activity on other Google apps (iOS and non-iOS) and websites with activity from non-Google apps and websites. This setting also does not affect use of activity from the YouTube iOS app and other Google apps and websites to personalize ads, depending on your Google personalized ads choice.