Android Auto updates seem to have broken connections for some users

The latest Android Auto updates seem to be causing connection issues for some users, with even wired connections not working properly.

Over the past few weeks, it’s been noted by more than a few Android Auto users that their connection simply isn’t working. The issue has been reported by users both on Google’s forums and on Reddit, with it being traced back to recent updates, but not any one particular version.

The change has been sudden, and without much rhyme or reason. It seems to affect mostly wired users, but there are also reports of problems with wireless connections too.

Connection troubles aren’t uncommon in the Android Auto community, especially seeing as there are a ton of different factors at play, but this latest wave seems a bit larger than most, hinting that recent Android Auto updates are the culprit.

We’re seeing Android Auto versions 11.7, 11.8, and 11.9 mentioned frequently throughout these reports. Those are the most widely available versions of Android Auto at the moment, but the latest version is 12.2. For many, simply checking for updates might end up doing the trick. However, given the lack of consistency in this wave of reports, it may end up being more complicated than that. The issue seems to trace back to updates on Google’s end between the end of May and mid-June.

Are you having issues with your Android Auto connection following recent updates? Let us know what device and what version you’re running in the comments below!

