Are you still happy with your wireless Android Auto adapter? [Poll]

Wireless Android Auto adapters have become popular over the past couple of years, but some users seem to be having trouble with them as they’ve aged. Are you still happy with yours?

The idea behind a wireless Android Auto adapter is rather simple. By plugging a device into your car’s USB port, a wired Android Auto connection can be turned wireless. The idea was first launched on AAWireless, then expanded with devices such as Carsifi and the Motorola MA1.

But, according to some users, it seems like these devices aren’t aging particularly well.

A thread on Reddit this week saw many long-term Motorola MA1 owners expressing that their devices haven’t been aging well, claiming that devices have been dying after about a year of use. Others have said the device has still been working flawlessly, though. Really, it’s just all super inconsistent. Some users claim their devices work just as well as the day they bought them, while others experience regular issues. A few have also noted that random Android Auto updates seem to cause problems with the MA1, something we suggested might be the case in our review since the device can’t get firmware updates to fix any incompatibility issues. There have also been more and more reviews on the Motorola MA1 on Amazon from buyers who are experiencing issues just after the warranty ends, or even sooner in some cases.

Personally, I’ve used many of the Android Auto adapters, but AAWireless is what’s stuck in my car. I recently got a new unit to better test newer firmware versions, but the previous one was still working flawlessly after over a year of regular use.

But what about you? Are you still happy with your wireless Android Auto adapter? Has it been giving you any issues? Are there any new features you wish it had? Let’s discuss!

Notably, These devices have also been getting cheaper over time, which is nice for those who haven’t jumped on board. AAWireless is down to $75 nowadays, Motorola MA1 now retails for $70, and both are regularly on sale.

