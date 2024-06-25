Deals: 512GB Pixel 7 Pro $515, 85-inch TCL Google Smart TV $1,100 off, Sonos Ace from $382, more

Today’s deals are now up for grabs with a new Amazon all-time low on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro down at $515 – this model still fetches $1,099 from Google. And if you’re looking for a smart TV upgrade, TCL’s 85-inch Google model is now back down to the best price we have ever tracked at $1,400 – that’s $1,100 under the price you would have paid at this time last year. The popular Sonos Ace are also sale with open-box listings back down at $382, and you’ll find even more down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s unlocked 512GB Pixel 7 Pro just hit a new $515 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro at $515 shipped. While open-box units are still starting at $400 via Woot with the 512GB variant at $470, the Amazon listing featured here today is a brand new unit with a full warranty and the proper packaging. We previously saw the 256GB model at Amazon drop to $435, but today we are looking at a new all-time low on the half TB model of Google’s previous-generation flagship handset that is still a more than capable daily driver if you ask me. This model carries a regular $1,099 price tag at Google and has been most recently bouncing between $580 and $700+ at Amazon. It also comes in drastically lower than the regular $1,179 on the comparable Pixel 8 Pro.

The current open-box listings across the Pixel 7 Pro lineup breakdown as follows: $399.99 for the 128GB model, $439.99 for the 256GB, and $469.99 for 512GB. Most certainly notable pricing here, but at $584 off in brand new condition straight from Amazon, today’s featured deal is hard to deny as well.

TCL’s originally $2,500 mini-LED 85-inch Google Smart TV now $1,400

There’s nothing quite like a brand new current-generation smart TV, but there is some serious value if you scoop up last year’s model while it’s on sale. The 2023 model TCL 85-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV is a perfect example of this – it released last May (just over a year ago) at $2,500, regularly fetches $1,700 these days, and is now down at $1,399.99 shipped via Best Buy. That’s $1,100 under the price you would have paid for this TV last year, $300 below the current going rate, and matching the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon – it has only been that low twice all time there too. Another notable comparison here is the $2,998 you’d pay for the 2024 QM85 model right now.

If, however, you must have the new TCL 2024 models, here are some notable deals on its less premium Q6 models worth a taking look at:

New Sonos Ace now back down to $382 low

Best Buy’s open-box Sonos Ace headphones deals are back with even lower prices. Sure, brand new is best, but saving money is better and these are excellent condition units that “work and look like new,” have been restored to factory settings, and come with a full 1 year warranty. Regularly $449 and still fetching as much at Amazon, you can now land the black set down at $381.99 shipped via Best Buy – this is a few bucks under our first mention, matching our previous deal price, and the lowest price we have tracked yet. The only actual brand new deal we have tracked thus far is over at Adorama where you can still grab two pairs for $853 shipped (team up with a friend maybe?), down from the regular $895.

The Sonos Ace feature the brand’s custom-designed drivers alongside “mind-blowing” lossless and spatial audio over Bluetooth or USB-C. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus at $349 (Reg. $499)

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $349 shipped. This is a regularly $499 machine now seeing a sizable $150 price drop. Today’s deal lands at $40 under our April mention and delivers the second-best price we have tracked, and that was back in March at just $20 less. The IdeaPad Flex 5i is one of Lenovo’s latest entries into the Chrome OS world, and it has been upgraded with a better overall build quality and touchpad. That’s alongside Google’s new Chromebook Plus seal of approval with enhanced minimum specs and improved AI features as detailed right here.

And for a closer look at how the new Chromebook Plus specs stacks up, some of the models we went hands-on with at launch will give you a good idea of what to expect here.

Screenshot

Score 6 months of Google One 100GB for FREE

My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Members can now score 100GB Google One storage for 6 months FREE of charge (new subscribers only).

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]