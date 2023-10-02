Chromebook Plus evolves ChromeOS by doubling specs and adding AI, from $399

As we first reported in June, Google has announced Chromebook Plus as a new class of hardware that allows for more software and AI features thanks to a minimum spec requirement.

Hardware + Software

Chromebook Plus is touted as offering 2x better specifications when compared to top-selling ChromeOS hardware in the past year, which often consists of the cheapest devices. This new branding is meant to signal to consumers what laptops they should buy if they’re looking for something more premium that still has the affordability Chromebooks are known for.

In turn, new software features are made possible by improved specs across five areas:

CPU : Intel Core i3 12th Gen and above or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series and above

: Intel Core i3 12th Gen and above or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series and above RAM : 8+ GB

: 8+ GB Storage : 128+ GB

: 128+ GB Web camera : 1080p+ with Temporal Noise Reduction

: 1080p+ with Temporal Noise Reduction Display: Full HD IPS or better

All Chromebook Plus hardware has a minimum of 8 GB of RAM for smooth multitasking, including the ability to have 16 Virtual Desks open (up from 8). Storage starts at 128 GB to allow for a new offline File Sync capability that makes sure your Google Workspace files are always accessible by automatically downloading them in the background.

You get a 1080p IPS display at minimum, along with a 1080p front-facing camera. In the Shelf, you’ll get new controls to improve your video calling experience using AI. This includes toggles for: Improve lighting, Noise cancellation, Live caption, and Background blur (Off, Light, Full). Notably, this works across all web conferencing apps. You can also turn on/off your camera and microphone with a tap, just like on Android.

In a similar vein, the Google Photos app on Chromebook Plus features Magic Eraser, HDR enhancements, and portrait blur.

On the design front, Material You is launching with Chromebook Plus, though all ChromeOS devices will benefit from the redesign. However, this new hardware features more flourishes, like a custom set-up experience and exclusive wallpapers.

Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo are launching at least two devices each, starting at $399 and going to $699. Besides OEMs, there’s a software partnership with Adobe to offer a three-month trial of Photoshop on the web as well as free Adobe Express access for Chromebook Plus. There’s also 25% off LumaFusion (a one-time cost of $29.99).

Existing devices that meet the spec requirements will also be updated with Chromebook Plus features over the coming weeks.

That’s what Chromebook Plus is launching with today. The first devices will be available on October 8 in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Retail availability starts tomorrow in Canada and Europe, with Australia, Japan, and New Zealand joining in early 2024.

What’s next: More Google AI

Over the next year, more Google AI is coming to this hardware.

ChromeOS will bring generative text to any text field. Just write something, select it, and right-click. You’ll get a “Rewrite” tool with options to Rephrase, Emojify, Shorten, Elaborate, and Formalize. You can also enter a prompt to further customize it.

Then there’s “help me read” to both summarize text and pull out key points with quick links back to the article in question. Similar functionality recently arrived on Android as a Search Labs experiment.

Chromebook Plus will also help you manage tasks by grouping together related tabs and apps into relevant workflows.

Then there’s image generation for custom wallpapers – which is also set to come to Pixel – and video backgrounds. Like the other calling features, this background can be applied to any conferencing app.