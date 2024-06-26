Chrome address bar gets Material You redesign on Android tablets, iPad

Google is rolling out a number of updates to Chrome 126 on Android and iOS, including a Material You redesign of the address bar on tablets.

Previously, the address bar would take over your entire screen by going edge-to-edge. The redesign makes it just a column with rounded corners so that the “website is always visible below the drop-down in case you decide to go back to it.” This Material You address bar is available now for Chrome on Android tablets and the iPad.

Sticking to the address bar, Chrome Actions already let you quickly open settings and access other parts of the browser. They now appear in local business listings that appear in inline search results. With a restaurant, you might see shortcuts to Call, get Directions, and read Reviews. This is available on Android today and coming to iOS in the fall.

Another type of shortcut will elevate websites that you frequently access by searching:

For instance, maybe you usually type in “schedules” to see times for the City Metro because that word is a part of the site’s description. Thanks to this new feature, City Metro will now appear higher up in your search suggestions whenever you search “schedules.”

The last address bar update adds trending search suggestions to Chrome for iOS. They appear from the New Tab Page.

The final update today adds live sport cards to Chrome’s New Tab Page Discover feed on Android and iOS.

