Honor teases Magic V3 foldable that looks impossibly thin

The Honor Magic V2 has been the thinnest foldable on the market for over a year now, but it seems Honor is preparing to challenge its own record with the upcoming Magic V3.

One of the many challenges of building a foldable phone is thickness. By its very nature, a phone that folds in half is thicker than a traditional device, and often by a considerable margin. But, slowly, foldable makers have been pushing the boundaries there.

There’s been no better example of that thus far than the Honor Magic V2, which measured a mere 9.9mm thick. By comparison, that’s barely a millimeter thicker than the Pixel 8 Pro, and less than half a millimeter thicker than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. And that was still while the V2 packed one of the biggest batteries in a foldable and flagship specs across the board.

And, since the V2 launched last year, it’s remained pretty much unchallenged for the thinnest foldable on the market.

In a post on Weibo this week, Honor dropped one of the first teasers for the Magic V3, teasing that the “ultra-thin foldable” will “[challenge] the new height of folding and thinness” (translated). An image of the device teases what looks to be an impossibly thin device even compared to the V2 in an image from the same post.

Honor doesn’t tease just how thin the Magic V3 might be, but we’re certainly excited to find out.

Magic V3 seems to be on course for a debut in China soon, and is likely to make it to global markets later on this year.

