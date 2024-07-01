Samsung SmartThings picks up Matter 1.2 support, announces new Device Control panel

Samsung’s SmartThings is finally bringing Matter 1.2 support to users. The new compatibility will allow more complex devices like refrigerators and vacuums to be controlled via Matter.

Matter 1.2 was originally announced in late 2024. It builds on the basic fundamental capabilities of controlling devices outside of a set ecosystem. Early adoption meant that devices like lightbulbs and switches could be controlled since they only require an “on” or “off” state to be conveyed via Matter’s data highways.

The new standard, however, brings more exciting devices into play. Devices like refrigerators, dishwashers, robot vacuums, and laundry washers are all controllable via Matter 1.2, even if you’re connecting those devices to a completely different ecosystem.

Today, Samsung announced that SmartThings has now been certified to the Matter 1.2 SDK. The devices listed above and others are now compatible with Matter and are set up via SmartThings. Generally speaking, if one of these more complex devices says “SmartThings” on the box, they can be used with other ecosystems that are Matter 1.2 compliant.

This is genuinely a huge step, as Samsung makes tons of products that sit at the higher end of the market. Their line of refrigerators and dishwashers is generally well-made and incorporates some really cool technology. However, that tech is really only relevant is users can connect those devices to their ecosystem of choice. Not everyone who buys a Samsung refrigerator wants to use SmartThings.

The move to Matter 1.2 will alow those devices to be utilized from ecosystems like Google Home or Apple HomeKit, in theory.

Alongside those changes, Samsung is also rolling out shareable routines and changing the Device Control UI on Galaxy devices. According to Samsung, the new UI will house bigger device cards and the ability to create new home pages that house just the devices users want.

Samsung didn’t mention when a new Device Control page would be available or show off the new UI. It isn’t clear whether or not this new design would roll out with a new version of Android, in a One UI update, or something else. It likely won’t roll out with the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 when they’re announced in a matter of days.

In any case, it’ll be interesting to see what SmartThings evolves into.