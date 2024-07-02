Pixel 9 to ship with ‘Google AI’ powering ‘Studio’ and Recall-like screenshot analysis

With the Pixel 9 series expected to heavily utilize LLMs and Gemini functions, a new leak suggests that these will all be available under a new “Google AI” banner on the upcoming devices.

Back in late 2023, a report suggested that Google was working to have Gemini power an AI assistant called “Pixie” that would be exclusive to Pixel hardware. It would utilize Gmail, Maps, and other “data from Google products” on your phone to create a very “personalized version of the Google Assistant.”

Little was known about how this would manifest, but details unearthed by Android Authority have given a taste of what to expect – including the new name of ” Google AI.” This report also suggests that the Pixel 9 will ship with a feature that is eerily similar to the somewhat controversial Microsoft Recall function.

Another touted feature of Google AI is “Add me.” This camera function is described as being able to “make sure everyone’s including in a group photo” according to screenshots. It could be an add-on or expansion of the Pixel 8’s “Best Take” function which allows you to adjust subject facial reactions within group shots.

image: Android Authority

“Studio” is another new function within the Google AI suite. According to the report, this is just the new name for the “Creative Assitant” app that has been detailed previously as an extension of generative AI tools. What’s interesting is that the accompanying screenshot briefly states that with Studio you “imagine it” and “Pixel creates it.”

No other details have been shared on how this might be possible, but we could see some of the Imagen 2, VideoFX or Veo, and ImageFX applied here to enabled the Studio feature on Pixel 9 series devices.

The final new feature detailed in this leak is called “Pixel Screenshots.” This will allow you to use AI to search screenshots and use them as an extended library for information and context. You will be able to “summarize new and existing screenshots” to answer “questions about the information in them.”

image: Android Authority image: Android Authority

As noted, this is similar to Microsoft’s proposed implementation of the Recall feature in Windows 11. Like the recent changes to the Windows function, Google is making this an explicitly opt-in AI feature. It can be turned off at any time and will only apply to any screenshots that you have taken directly. This could make Pixel Screenshots more secure than actively scanning your entire on-device image library.

It will, however, be able to scrape the metadata, web links, app names, and date to get a contextual picture of each screenshot. Everything will be processed on-device, so nothing is sent off the cloud – which is another potential privacy bonus.

We won’t have long to wait to wait to see just what “Google AI” will bring to the table with the Pixel 9 series. Three slab-style handsets and foldable are expected to be unveiled on August 13 at Made by Google hosted in Mountain View.

More on Pixel 9: