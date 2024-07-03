Deals: Galaxy Tab S9+ $250 off, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $150, Google Nest Cam $70, July 4th sales, Google TVs $2,700 off, more

Alongside the now live Amazon and Best Buy July 4th sales, we are tracking the return of all-time low pricing on Samsung’s AI-powered Galaxy Tab S9+ at up to $250 off to join ongoing unlocked S24 Ultra offers. Those discounts now sit alongside a solid $80 price drop the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for folks not upgrading to the new AirPods clone models as well as a 30% drop on the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor, and even more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals.

Samsung’s AI-powered Galaxy Tab S9+ returns to Amazon low from $749

While the new Galaxy Tabs are almost certainly inbound soon alongside FREE $50 credits on much of the upcoming Galaxy gear (grab one right here just for putting your name down), price drops on the still current-generation Galaxy Tab are flying. The graphite model Galaxy Tab S9+ is still $200 off at $799.99 shipped, but the beige variant just dipped even lower to return to its $749 shipped Amazon all-time low. That’s over $250 off the regularly $1,000 mid-sized tablet to match the best straight up cash deal we have tracked on Amazon. This model, is currently selling for $900 directly from Samsung, but unless you have some gear to trade-in, no one should be paying anywhere near $900 for a Galaxy Tab S9+ at this point.

As we touched on above, the new Galaxy gear is approaching soon, from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, to the new Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Watch 7/Ultra. Straight up cash deals on those might be a ways off still, but go drop your name and email down on the Samsung site just in case you end up wanting to pre-order any of it – you’ll score $50 off and there are no commitments to actually buy anything.

Prefer the smaller standard size instead? Here’s the lowest prices we can find on those:

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro now at $150 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro down at $149.99 shipped in graphite and purple. Regularly $230, this is a solid 35% or $80 price drop to land at the lowest price can find. Outside of freak, one-off price drops on the purple set over a year ago, this is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. There were a couple deals in the $120 range back in May, but they were only available via Woot. Today’s deal slightly undercuts the $160 sale price you’ll find directly on the Samsung site right now – just note only the white set is lower there than at Amazon right now.

While it would appear the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are indeed inbound, as per usual, deals on those, especially at $80 off, aren’t going to be ready to go for some time. And I hope you like the look of AirPods because leaked images and official teasers seem to show what could only be described as a blatant rip-off the Apple buds (I mean they are literally identical):

Save 30% on the ultra-clean Google Nest Cam Indoor down at $70 shipped today

As part of its July 4th deals, Amazon just knocked the price down on the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor (Wired) down to $69.99 shipped. Today’s deal is also matched at B&H. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much as Best Buy, this is a solid 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands within roughly $5 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon to sit on par with our previous mention. We did see it drop once to $65 and to $67 shortly before that back in May, but only for a very limited time – today’s deal is otherwise matching with the best we have tracked at Amazon this year as well as last year’s Black Friday price there.

This might not be the wireless indoor/outdoor model, but that one fetches a regular price at $180. If you’re looking to expand your Google smart home setup or just score a clean, minimalist option that looks nice on the shelf inside (or anywhere else), today’s wired model is a notable option at $70.

Best Buy 4th of July sale now live!

Best Buy has now officially launched its annual 4th of July deals with price drops across, as I’m sure you can imagine, a massive selection of product categories. While we are hot on the heels of its summer Member Deals Days event – a sort of Prime Day competitor sale, those offers were only available to paid members of its Plus Total subscriptions. The Best Buy July 4th deals, however, are available to all. Live from now through Sunday, July 7, the blue and yellow is now delivering hundreds of dollars in savings on Apple gear, Window laptops, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy tech, smart TVs, and a wide selection of major appliances (these started a bit early and we have already featured some massive price drops). Hit the jump for a closer look at this year’s Best Buy 4th of July sale event.

100-inch 144Hz Hisense mini-LED Google TVs from $2,300 (Up to $2,700 off)

For most folks, a nice 65- and 75-inch smart TV is more than large enough to take care of the living room, basement, and gaming setup. But for others, this massive 100-inch Hisense U8 mini-LED smart TV is where it’s at. And where it’s at is $2,999.99 shipped via Best Buy and Amazon – that’s $2,000 under the current regular $5,000 price tag. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon to deliver what can only be described as an absolute monster of a smart TV for your home theater. Best Buy even offers free installation here. This thing brings Mario to life like never before. You might even be able to charge your friends and family to come watch movies at your house (or at least make them bring the popcorn).

If the U7 variant will do the trick for you, Amazon is offering the Hisense 100-inch Class U7 Series model from this year’s collection down at $2,299.99 shipped – this might even be an arguably better overall value for most. That’s 54% under its $5,000 sticker and $700 under the price of the higher-end U8 variant – this deal comes within $2 of the all-time low. But you’re still getting the 144Hz refresh rate action, the Google TV OS, and HDMI 2.1 inputs.

Samsung’s flagship unlocked S24 Ultra now $200 off from $1,100 + up to $750 trade-in credit

While Samsung’s new foldable (and flippable) series 6 Galaxy devices are on the way next week (be sure to score a FREE $50 credit towards pre-orders), the flagship Galaxy S24 is still relatively early in its lifecycle and the Ultra model just dropped in price on Amazon. While we are still tracking $120 price drops on the vibrant and exclusive Samsung colorways, pricing is even lower on the otherwise identical options with the more moody paint jobs (these one look much nicer to me). Amazon is now offering the 256GB models down at $1,099.99 shipped and the elevated 512GB at $1,219.99 shipped. This 256GB offer is the lowest point of entry to what is arguably the best Android smartphone on the market right now. Regularly $1,300 and $1,420 respectively, you’re looking at $200 in savings with deals that are both undercutting the sale prices at Samsung right now. Just keep in mind, if you’re trading in an older device, the instant credit (up to $750) Samsung offers can yield a lower total.

Samsung’s new Galaxy-ready 27-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor at $230 Amazon low

While we did track some early promotional offers on the latest Samsung Smart Monitors that just debuted last month, the straight up cash deals have arrived on the latest M5. Both Amazon and Samsung are now offering the new 27-inch M50D Series FHD Smart Monitor for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is the very first cash deal on Amazon we have tracked and a subsequent all-time low there. Again, there were $50 discounts available to those who signed up and pre-ordered alongside some 15% price drops shortly thereafter, but today’s discount is the best otherwise and a great chance to scoop up a new intelligent Samsung monitor.

It has an onboard USB hub to charge and transfer data and that’s just or starters. User can also “seamlessly drag & drop content across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy mobile device” or pair your “Galaxy Watch to track real-time health data on the screen.” Again, this is not just a regular monitor.

Screenshot

Score 6 months of Google One 100GB for FREE

My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Members can now score 100GB Google One storage for 6 months FREE of charge (new subscribers only).

