Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leak hints at AirPods-like stem redesign

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro look to be the biggest change in recent years with a leak indicating that the wireless earbuds may adopt the AirPods stem-style design.

The latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leak from Evan Blass (@evleaks) indicates that Samsung is going to drop the bean-shaped design that has been present for a number of years. Apple’s AirPods have been one of the pioneers of the elongated stem shape that acts as a stabilizer and touch-pad region for on-device controls.

One major benefit to this design choice is clearer call quality. The on-device microphone can be closer to your mouth, making calls clearer and more precise. That said, this is a huge departure from the tried-and-tested design of the previous generation that has been used since 2020.

The heavily obscured image aligns with a previous report that Samsung is moving to this new design and will include lots of new AI-powered functions. According to this prior report, the Galaxy AI suite will be heavily integrated into the Buds 3 Pro with translation being touted. Active noise cancellation is also expected to be improved.

Other notables include a larger internal battery, but the leaked image above hints that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro’s audio components will have more room to play with. We might see some audio improvements when they do eventually arrive.

The Buds 3 Pro will be joined by a non-Pro model, with a rumored launch coming July 10. We are expecting to see the next-generation Galaxy Fold and Flip series alongside new Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 7 wearables and potentially a new Snapdragon-powered laptop.

