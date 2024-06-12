Samsung confirms Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Buds 3 Pro in app prior to launch

Just over a month before Samsung is said to launch a new Galaxy Watch FE model, the Watch7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Ring, the company is all but confirming its setlist within a support page in the Samsung Members app.

Even though the July 10 Galaxy event is a month or so away, the public is aware of the majority of Samsung’s unreleased devices. We’ve seen leaks regarding the Galaxy Watch 7, a new Watch FE model, and a newly leaked Galaxy Buds 3 set. Perhaps the most exciting release – the Galaxy Ring – is the only thing Samsung has outright admitted to be working on, with a private screening just after CES.

Even still, it’s nice to get a confirmation, and a page in the Samsung Members app all but confirms each of these (via @RydahDoesTech). In the support page, a list of devices is seen and you’re expected to select which you’re having an issue with. Of course, some of them present an impossibility – having an issue with a product that is not physically attainable.

Samsung leaking their own products is priceless. Here's the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/2mJP3ZFOa9 — Rydah (@RydahDoesTech) June 12, 2024

That list includes a few familiar faces, including the Watch 6 and Watch 5, alongside the Buds 2 Pro. However, a few new faces include the Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Watch 7. The buds listing confirms the recent leaks we’ve seen regarding a new stem design, which resembles the OnePlus Buds and Apple’s AirPods.

Right under those is the Galaxy Ring, of course, which offers no information regarding design. It’s also worth mentioning that the Galay Ring may be one of the only items on this list that may not be ready right away, as Samsung has stated that it should be available “in or around August.”

Simple text and basic iconography offer little to glean, though it’s nice to see that Samsung is gearing up to release these products to the public. Of course, nothing is final until the event takes place.