Samsung Galaxy Ring reportedly costs €449

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 6 2024 - 6:08 pm PT
Samsung revealed the Galaxy Ring earlier this year, but we’re going to get all of the final details next week. Ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event, a new report offers a sneak peek at the Galaxy Ring’s price.

Smart rings are not the cheapest form of health tracker. The Oura Ring, one of the original options and still one of the best in the space, starts at $299. Others, such as from RingConn, start a little lower at $279.

So, ahead of the launch of the Galaxy Ring, the pricing has been a big question. It was rumored back in May that the wearable could cost over $300 and maybe carry a subscription too, but we haven’t heard much in the time since.

Now, Dealabs is offering a peak at the Galaxy Ring price.

In a new report, it’s said that the Galaxy Ring will start at €449 in France. The Ring would be available to customers as of July 19 in 13 sizes and 3 colors, as previously announced.

Direct conversions for these prices are rarely perfectly indicative of Samsung’s strategy, but this would place the Ring not too far from $500 USD. That’s highly unlikely, though. As a better point of comparison, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in its 47mm variant costs €449 in France, but $429 in the US, which seems a whole lot more realistic for the Ring, even though that’s still a fair bit higher than competing smart rings.

There’s no word yet on whether or not Samsung will actually charge a subscription to use the Galaxy Ring, but that will have a big impact on the pricing.

Samsung is set to fully unveil Galaxy Ring on July 10 at its next Unpacked event which will also see the debut of new foldables, watches, and maybe even more.

Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 – and all of these other devices – are open now on Samsung.com, with a $50 credit for reservation as well as potential savings of up to $1,500. Reservations are completely free and hold no obligation to actually buy the device. Signing up also puts you into a sweepstakes for a $5,000 Samsung credit.

