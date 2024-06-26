Samsung is giving away $5,000 with Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 reservations

Last night Samsung officially confirmed a July 10 event that will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and more, and the company is also opening reservations which include a $5,000 sweepstakes.

Reservations through Samsung’s website for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 – and a myriad of other devices – are a free way to ensure you can get a new device on launch day, as well as boost your savings. Your reservation automatically gives you a $50 credit that can be applied to your device or accessories, and Samsung is teasing up to $1,500 in savings when you pre-order.

Alongside that, Samsung is also running a sweepstakes. Anyone who puts in a reservation will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win $5,000 in Samsung credit.

This sweepstakes, as Samsung details on a Terms and Conditions page, is open to anyone over the age of 18 in the US. Entries are open through July 10 (the same day reservations close) and the winner will be selected at random on July 15. Only one winner will be selected for the $5,000 grand prize.

On or about July 15, 2024, one (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received.

If you haven’t already, you can put in your reservation now on Samsung.com. It requires just your name and an email address, and there’s no cost associated.

