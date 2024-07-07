YouTube Music is testing a prompt-generated AI radio [Gallery]

YouTube Music is testing a generative AI feature that lets you enter a prompt to create a custom radio.

Once rolled out to your device/app/account, an “Ask for music any way you like” card will appear in your Home feed. Note the inclusion of the existing “Start radio” button.

This purple/pink prompt is similar to the persistent “Create a radio: Your music tuner” card that gained a dedicated Library tab > New FAB shortcut earlier this year.

This opens a chat-based UI with a field at the bottom that lets you “Ask for music.” It launches as a fullscreen UI with another “Experiment” badge in the top-right corner.

You can also enter a prompt via voice, with YTM explaining how: “AI-generated responses are experimental. Quality and accuracy may vary. Please don’t enter confidential or personal information regarding yourself or others.”

YTM provides a double line carousel of suggested prompts: Catchy pop choruses, Epic soundtracks, Upbeat pop anthems, and Moscow rock scene. There’s also “Surprise me!”

YouTube Music will then generate a radio station and use the existing playlist card to show the result. Your prompt is used as the station name, while it’s labeled with “Created for you” and comes with a description.

For “Queer Hip Hop Beats,” YTM generated “Rhymes and flows from the heart, a celebration of queer pride in hip hop’s art.” You then see the first three songs with buttons for play/pause, save to your library, and an overflow menu.

So far, there’s only one report of YouTube Music’s AI radio creator. It’s not appearing on the devices we checked today. It’s a shame YouTube Music doesn’t have a youtube.com/new equivalent to let more people test this out. It will be interesting to see whether this requires a YouTube Premium subscription to access.