 Skip to main content

YouTube Music is testing a prompt-generated AI radio [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 7 2024 - 3:13 pm PT
0 Comments

YouTube Music is testing a generative AI feature that lets you enter a prompt to create a custom radio.

Once rolled out to your device/app/account, an “Ask for music any way you like” card will appear in your Home feed. Note the inclusion of the existing “Start radio” button.

YouTube Music AI radio

This purple/pink prompt is similar to the persistent “Create a radio: Your music tuner” card that gained a dedicated Library tab > New FAB shortcut earlier this year.

This opens a chat-based UI with a field at the bottom that lets you “Ask for music.” It launches as a fullscreen UI with another “Experiment” badge in the top-right corner. 

You can also enter a prompt via voice, with YTM explaining how: “AI-generated responses are experimental. Quality and accuracy may vary. Please don’t enter confidential or personal information regarding yourself or others.” 

YTM provides a double line carousel of suggested prompts: Catchy pop choruses, Epic soundtracks, Upbeat pop anthems, and Moscow rock scene. There’s also “Surprise me!” 

YouTube Music AI radio

YouTube Music will then generate a radio station and use the existing playlist card to show the result. Your prompt is used as the station name, while it’s labeled with “Created for you” and comes with a description.

For “Queer Hip Hop Beats,” YTM generated “Rhymes and flows from the heart, a celebration of queer pride in hip hop’s art.” You then see the first three songs with buttons for play/pause, save to your library, and an overflow menu. 

So far, there’s only one report of YouTube Music’s AI radio creator. It’s not appearing on the devices we checked today. It’s a shame YouTube Music doesn’t have a youtube.com/new equivalent to let more people test this out. It will be interesting to see whether this requires a YouTube Premium subscription to access.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music
Google AI

Google AI

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com