YouTube Music gets a playlist card to liven up the Home feed

YouTube Music’s Home tab just consists of various carousels, but the app is now testing a prominent playlist card that does a better job of standing out.

With Listen again and Quick picks, the main YouTube Music feed became more than just carousels with large album art where only two full works can fit. However, those two recent additions are still fundamentally carousels even if they can show much more information.

One user has now received a playlist card that features artwork in the top-left corner with the name, creator, and track count next to it. Below you get three songs from the playlist, while the last row provides shortcuts for Play, Start radio, and Add to playlist. The background of this card, which features rounded corners, appears to be themed by the artwork.

This is a rather prominent way for YouTube Music to promote a playlist by letting you see what songs are in a collection instead of just knowing the artists.

Ironically, a carousel of these playlist cards would be pretty useful to liven up YouTube Music. The only other non-carousel format for the Home feed is the card telling you when quarterly recaps are available.

Speaking of that, YouTube Music is preparing its yearly review. Beside listening stats, the company has teased a “few added surprises” for the 2022 Recap. Data visualizations or other graphics would help compete against Spotify Wrapped.

