The Galaxy Ring won’t require a monthly subscription

One of the main concerns that cropped up prior to the Galaxy Ring launch was that Samsung may require users to subscribe in order to use the ring’s features. As it stands, Samsung does not plan on offering a subscription-locked set of features for the Galaxy Ring.

During Galaxy Unpacked in Paris, Sasmung unveiled a set of several new devices. The biggest releases were the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, two of the company’s flagship foldable. In the wearables department, the Galaxy Watch 7 series, complete with an Ultra edition, has been announced. Beside it was the Galaxy Ring, which marks the company’s first entry into the smart ring space.

During the pre-announcement period, as rumors and leaks flowed freely, some chatter speculated that the Galaxy Ring would bring certain features locked behind a subscription. When announced, the company made it clear that the Galaxy Ring would be subscription-free, requiring a one-time purchase fee of $399.

This is the same model used by Oura for its third generation of watches. For Oura, the model works very well. The app offers an abundance of features that allow users to hone in on various aspects of their health through advanced algorithms. Oura is also committed to constant updates that bring even more features. That’s been my experience.

The Galaxy Ring has very cool features, like gesture control, sleep analysis, and heart rate monitoring. None of them stands out as extraordinary, but it’s a neat tool for users who don’t want to wear a watch to sleep. These data sets can be compiled into a readiness score and other reports, tying together a slew of health metrics.

For Samsung, the health tracking aspect of its business has always been hindered by the pace of OS construction – at least, that’s how it can feel as the user. It’s developed at much the same rate as One UI, meaning updates are a little far apart. Locking the initial features announced behind a paywall might have been received poorly. It doesn’t feel like Samsung is offering enough yet with the Galaxy Ring to justify a subscription fee.

Samsung will likely add many more features to the Galaxy Ring in the future. The ring utilizes Samsung’s BioActive sensor, though the version is unclear. That essentially means more than simple readings and sleep scores will be possible as time goes on.

The Galaxy Ring is available for pre-order through Samsung’s online store and a couple of other retailers starting at $399.

