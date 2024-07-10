Samsung’s new Galaxy Ring debuts for $399 with health tracking, gesture controls

After what felt like a long waiting period, Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Ring. The Galaxy Ring connects seamlessly to Samsung Health, providing vital insight into sleep patterns, heart rate information, and even workouts.

The Galaxy Ring is entering into a fairly new market, with only a handful of true competitors. With that, there’s some room to be creative in terms of design and features.

The outside of the ring takes on a concave shape. It catches the light in an interesting way, as Samsung is only offering glossy options at the current time. The design is also supposed to help maintain the ring’s finish, since it’s a little hard to scratch the entire ring at once. According to Samsung, the actual finish is Titanium and the entire ring is 10ATM water resistant.

The Galaxy Ring connects to Samsung Health directly, and using it requires no subscription, which isn’t something common across the board. Samsung’s platform, in combination with the secret formula of sensors on the ring, allows it to track users’ sleep patterns and decode them using the company’s own AI algorithm.

The platform will include metrics like sleep movement, latency, and heart/respiratory rates during your sleep. This is all similar to what the Galaxy Watch series provides, yet it’s a lot easier to wear to bed. Samsung is also boasting cycle tracking. That’s a feature set a majority of users would love to have, and it’s good to see it being implemented.

Beyond sleep, users will be able to track their heart rate throughout the day in a couple of ways. First, there is a heart rate alert system that’ll notify you when your BPM drops below or rises above a certain amount. Next, a “live heart rate check” will allow users to get on-demand readings.

Something that’s completely unique to Samsung’s ring option is the gesture function. Like on certain Galaxy Watches, pinching your fingers together allows you to activate certain toggles on compatible Galaxy phones. This includes taking a picture and dismissing an alarm among other features.

The Galaxy Ring is supposed to come with a battery life of seven full days, which would mean very little charging and much more living for a lot of users. It’ll also come with a quick charging case, though Samsung doesn’t mention any speeds.

The new Galaxy Ring will come in three colors – Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold – and will start at a price of $399. Samsung will send buyers a sizing kit to help you get the right size first, with the kit costing $10 which is then applied to the cost of the Ring.

The Galaxy Ring is available for pre-order starting today.