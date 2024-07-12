Deals: OnePlus 12R $100 off, 85-inch Google Smart TV $1,100 off, Galaxy Buds 3/Pro cases $10, smart plugs, and more

Alongside ongoing deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7/Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, we have a fresh batch of discounts today headlined by a new Amazon low on the OnePlus 12R. Both the entry-level model and the upgraded 16GB variant are now $100 off joining price drops on a series of new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro cases from $10, this TCL 85-inch Google Smart TV with a huge discount off the original price, and much more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus’ 2024 12R smartphone just hit the Amazon all-time low at $400 ($100 off)

Earlier this year OnePlus launched its mid-tier 12R smartphone, and after seeing some notable deals back in May, pricing has now dropped even lower on both configurations. First up, the entry-level OnePlus 12R with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage has now dipped to $399.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $500 price tag, $50 under the previous best, and a new Amazon all-time low. This model is still up at full price on the official OnePlus site. But be sure to head below for a solid offer on the 16GB model as well.

Amazon has also dropped the price on the higher-end OnePlus 12R with 16GB of RAM and the 256GB storage capacity to $499.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is also $100 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. The official OnePlus site has this model sitting at a $530 sale price right now, for comparison. This configuration is available in both Iron Gray and Cool Blue colorways – the 8GB model only comes in Iron Gray.

TCL’s 85-inch 120Hz Google smart TV with AirPlay back at the $1,400 low ($1,100 under the original price)

Just as I have said before, there’s nothing quite like a brand new shiny 2024 smart TV, but the value on the still perfectly capable 2023 models are enticing to say the least. A great example of this is the deal we are tracking at Amazon for the TCL 85-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV down at $1,399.99 shipped. First released last spring, it landed with a $2,500 sticker and is now a whole lot less than that. Over the last several months at Amazon it has been carrying a $1,700 price tag and has now returned to the lowest price we have tracked there at an additional $300 off. You’re paying $1,100 les today than you would’ve last spring. That’s a serious deal and a great price for a sizable 85-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

New see-through elago Galaxy Buds 3/Pro cases arrive from under $10 Prime shipped

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are up for pre-order, we have detailed how to get the best deal already, and now it is time for the new elago cases. The brand is well known around here for its nostalgic and whimsical tech accessories, but its new Galaxy Buds 3 cases take on a more traditional vibe leaning on that sweet see through lid design. With pricing now kicking off at under $10 by way of on-page coupons on the brand’s official Amazon storefront, they are also among the most affordable covers to keep your shiny new Buds 3/Pro case looking right – both the silicone and clear models are now on sale.

elago Galaxy Buds 3/Pro Clear Hang Case from $9.50 (Reg. $11)

(Reg. $11) elago Galaxy Buds 3/Pro Silicone Duo Hang Case from $12.50 (Reg. $14+)

Kasa’s Google Assistant outdoor smart plug down to just $16 today (36% off)

As a part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Kasa outdoor smart plug at $15.99 once you clip the on-page $6 coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This particular smart outdoor plug has been fetching close to $20 this year, and today’s discounted price matches the lowest we can find. The Matter-compatible variant of the same smart plug is also seeing a lighter discount on Amazon at $20.49 (Reg. $25).

Screenshot

Land a Motorola razr+ 2024 foldable pre-order starting from $810 low (Reg. $1,000)

Despite the exciting launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 models (and the serious deals now live), Motorola decided to launch its latest 2024 razr+ right around the same time. Some folks absolutely love its take on the foldable experience – we just said it will “not give up its throne” after going hands-on – and there are some notable pre-order deals up for grabs right now. Amazon is offering a straight up $100 price drop on the regularly $1,000 unlocked handset down at $899.99 shipped, but some folks are getting lucky with an even lower price using the promo code you’ll find down below.

The official Motorola site is also offering the same $100 price drop for orders ahead of the July 24 release date – the same day Samsung is launching the new Fold 6 and Flip 6 – but using code MDMOT10 at checkout is bringing the price down to $809.99 shipped for some. That’s $190 off, the lowest price we have tracked on a pre-order, and it appears to be working for most folks right now

Get a complete rundown of the specs and user experience in our hands-on review.

Nothing’s ultra-affordable CMF Buds deliver ANC and Google Fast Pair at just $30 today

After catching the first deal on the transparent ANC Nothing Ear and Ear (a) buds with ChatGPT yesterday, we have now spotted the entry-level Nothing CMF Buds down at just $30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $39 set of buds that will drop to the lowest price we have tracked after you clip the on-page coupon via Amazon. CMF is a Nothing sub-brand that delivers ultra-affordable gear with that similar affinity for interesting minimalist design and a touch of retro flair.

Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra/7, and more pre-order deals

First up, with all of the excitement surrounding the latest Samsung event, let’s take a look at the deals available on its brand new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as well as Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, the new Galaxy Ring, and the frankly gorgeous Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3.

You’ll find some helpful resources up top here followed by the actual deals below – just remember, our links will net you a $100 instant credit on Galaxy Z Fold 6 as opposed to the $50 Samsung Reserve was offering.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 up to $220+ off

Up to $1,200 in enhanced trade-in credit available

Free storage upgrade (up to $240 value)

5% off with student discount

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase ($156 value)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 up to $120 off + $50 Reserve credit

Up to $650 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free storage upgrade ($120 value)

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase on Samsung.com ($156 value)

5% off with education discount

Bundle offer: 25% off a new Galaxy Watch or Buds with purchase

***New Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 cases now live with launch deals from $38

Galaxy Watch Ultra 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $350 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase($79.99 value)

10% off with student discount

Galaxy Watch 7 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $250 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase (up to $69.99 value)

20% off with Samsung’s education discount program

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3

Up to $100 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free Clip case ($29.99 value)

Up to 25% off with student discount

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC now starts at $1,000 ($350 off)

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge was among the first Copilot+ laptops to launch with Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip last month. It’s only been out for a few weeks, but we’re already tracking a deal at Samsung that drops the most affordable 14-inch 512GB variant to $999.99 shipped. That’s $350 less than the price at which it debuted just a few weeks ago. The 16-inch variant with 512GB storage is also seeing a $350 discount, dropping to $1,100 shipped. We did see a pre-launch deal for this laptop that bundled in a free smart TV, but you’re looking at the very first cash deal here at $350 off.

Powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite chip and an advanced NPU, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is an AMOLED touchscreen laptop that comes with 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. The Snapdragon X Elite chip inside the 1TB model, which is also down to $1,500 shipped, has a slightly higher clock speed at 3.8GHz versus 3.4GHz on the 512GB model, although that’s less likely to make a huge difference in day-to-day usage. The laptop only comes in Sapphire Blue colorway, and it delivers a solid AI-powered computing experience with Copilot+ features.

