 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 trade-in values offer up to $1,200, minimum of $300

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 10 2024 - 8:15 am PT
0 Comments

Samsung’s latest foldables have arrived and, as usual, the best way to get them for a reasonable price is with the company’s massive trade-in offers. Here are some of the trade-in values you can expect for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 on Samsung.com, and how they compare to other buying options.

Foldables are expensive, and Samsung is only doubling down on that with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 both getting $100 price hikes. But, as per usual, trade-ins are here to soften the blow, and Samsung has some really solid offers this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 trade-in offers

Through Samsung.com, Galaxy Z Fold 6 trade-ins are worth up to $1,200. That’s the highest value Samsung has ever offered towards its book-style foldable. However, as you’d probably guess, that highest value is only for Samsung’s last-generation foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Here’s how some of Samsung’s trade-in values break down for other devices.

Trade-in for Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com
Galaxy Z Fold 5$1,200
Galaxy Z Fold 4$1,000
Galaxy Z Fold 3$900
Galaxy S24 Ultra$900
Galaxy S23 Ultra$800
Galaxy S22 Ultra$650
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra$600
Galaxy S9/+$400
iPhone 15 Pro Max$1,000
iPhone 14 Pro Max$900
iPhone 11 Pro Max$750
iPhone 12 Pro$600
Pixel Fold$800
Pixel 6 Pro$500
Any Android Smartphone$300

The most interesting offer here is that Samsung will give you $300 for any Android smartphone towards a Galaxy Z Fold 6 regardless of its age, as long as it’s in good condition. By comparison, Best Buy’s trade-in value for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 is merely $460. Some carriers, though, are offering closer to $1,000.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can score an extra $100 off if you use 9to5Google’s link, and an extra $50 on top of that if it’s your first order in the Shop Samsung app.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 trade-in offers

Moving on to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, trade-in offers are capped at $650. That takes the cost of the foldable down to $449, or less if you reserved the device prior to pre-orders opening today.

Samsung is also offering its new “any Android smartphone” trade-in option here, but only up to $200.

Trade-in for Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Samsung.com
Galaxy Z Flip 5$650
Galaxy Z Flip 4$550
Galaxy Z Flip 3$450
Galaxy Z Flip$200
Galaxy S24$350
Galaxy S23$350
Galaxy S22$300
Galaxy S21$300
iPhone 15 Pro Max$550
iPhone 15 Pro$400
iPhone 14 Pro$400
iPhone 11 Pro$300
Pixel 8 Pro$400
Pixel 6 Pro$300
Any Android Smartphone$200

Samsung’s trade-in values towards the Galaxy Z Flip 6, compared to previous years, feel a bit weak, especially for older Samsung devices. But, still, they’re much higher than you’ll see at other retails. Carriers, though, may offer higher trade-in values for certain devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are available for pre-order now with up to $1,200 in trade-in value, doubled storage for free, and other perks. You can also get up to $150 more offer with our link to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com.

Samsung starts shipping its new foldables as well as Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3 (and Buds 3 Pro), Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra on July 24.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications