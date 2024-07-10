Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 trade-in values offer up to $1,200, minimum of $300

Samsung’s latest foldables have arrived and, as usual, the best way to get them for a reasonable price is with the company’s massive trade-in offers. Here are some of the trade-in values you can expect for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 on Samsung.com, and how they compare to other buying options.
Foldables are expensive, and Samsung is only doubling down on that with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 both getting $100 price hikes. But, as per usual, trade-ins are here to soften the blow, and Samsung has some really solid offers this year.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 trade-in offers
Through Samsung.com, Galaxy Z Fold 6 trade-ins are worth up to $1,200. That’s the highest value Samsung has ever offered towards its book-style foldable. However, as you’d probably guess, that highest value is only for Samsung’s last-generation foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Here’s how some of Samsung’s trade-in values break down for other devices.
|Trade-in for Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|$1,200
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|$1,000
|Galaxy Z Fold 3
|$900
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|$900
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|$800
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$650
|Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|$600
|Galaxy S9/+
|$400
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|$1,000
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$900
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|$750
|iPhone 12 Pro
|$600
|Pixel Fold
|$800
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$500
|Any Android Smartphone
|$300
The most interesting offer here is that Samsung will give you $300 for any Android smartphone towards a Galaxy Z Fold 6 regardless of its age, as long as it’s in good condition. By comparison, Best Buy’s trade-in value for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 is merely $460. Some carriers, though, are offering closer to $1,000.
With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can score an extra $100 off if you use 9to5Google’s link, and an extra $50 on top of that if it’s your first order in the Shop Samsung app.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 trade-in offers
Moving on to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, trade-in offers are capped at $650. That takes the cost of the foldable down to $449, or less if you reserved the device prior to pre-orders opening today.
Samsung is also offering its new “any Android smartphone” trade-in option here, but only up to $200.
|Trade-in for Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Samsung.com
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|$650
|Galaxy Z Flip 4
|$550
|Galaxy Z Flip 3
|$450
|Galaxy Z Flip
|$200
|Galaxy S24
|$350
|Galaxy S23
|$350
|Galaxy S22
|$300
|Galaxy S21
|$300
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|$550
|iPhone 15 Pro
|$400
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$400
|iPhone 11 Pro
|$300
|Pixel 8 Pro
|$400
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$300
|Any Android Smartphone
|$200
Samsung’s trade-in values towards the Galaxy Z Flip 6, compared to previous years, feel a bit weak, especially for older Samsung devices. But, still, they’re much higher than you’ll see at other retails. Carriers, though, may offer higher trade-in values for certain devices.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are available for pre-order now with up to $1,200 in trade-in value, doubled storage for free, and other perks. You can also get up to $150 more offer with our link to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com.
Samsung starts shipping its new foldables as well as Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3 (and Buds 3 Pro), Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra on July 24.
