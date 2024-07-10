Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 trade-in values offer up to $1,200, minimum of $300

Samsung’s latest foldables have arrived and, as usual, the best way to get them for a reasonable price is with the company’s massive trade-in offers. Here are some of the trade-in values you can expect for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 on Samsung.com, and how they compare to other buying options.

Foldables are expensive, and Samsung is only doubling down on that with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 both getting $100 price hikes. But, as per usual, trade-ins are here to soften the blow, and Samsung has some really solid offers this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 trade-in offers

Through Samsung.com, Galaxy Z Fold 6 trade-ins are worth up to $1,200. That’s the highest value Samsung has ever offered towards its book-style foldable. However, as you’d probably guess, that highest value is only for Samsung’s last-generation foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Here’s how some of Samsung’s trade-in values break down for other devices.

Trade-in for Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1,200 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,000 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $900 Galaxy S24 Ultra $900 Galaxy S23 Ultra $800 Galaxy S22 Ultra $650 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $600 Galaxy S9/+ $400 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,000 iPhone 14 Pro Max $900 iPhone 11 Pro Max $750 iPhone 12 Pro $600 Pixel Fold $800 Pixel 6 Pro $500 Any Android Smartphone $300

The most interesting offer here is that Samsung will give you $300 for any Android smartphone towards a Galaxy Z Fold 6 regardless of its age, as long as it’s in good condition. By comparison, Best Buy’s trade-in value for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 is merely $460. Some carriers, though, are offering closer to $1,000.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can score an extra $100 off if you use 9to5Google’s link, and an extra $50 on top of that if it’s your first order in the Shop Samsung app.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 trade-in offers

Moving on to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, trade-in offers are capped at $650. That takes the cost of the foldable down to $449, or less if you reserved the device prior to pre-orders opening today.

Samsung is also offering its new “any Android smartphone” trade-in option here, but only up to $200.

Trade-in for Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Samsung.com Galaxy Z Flip 5 $650 Galaxy Z Flip 4 $550 Galaxy Z Flip 3 $450 Galaxy Z Flip $200 Galaxy S24 $350 Galaxy S23 $350 Galaxy S22 $300 Galaxy S21 $300 iPhone 15 Pro Max $550 iPhone 15 Pro $400 iPhone 14 Pro $400 iPhone 11 Pro $300 Pixel 8 Pro $400 Pixel 6 Pro $300 Any Android Smartphone $200

Samsung’s trade-in values towards the Galaxy Z Flip 6, compared to previous years, feel a bit weak, especially for older Samsung devices. But, still, they’re much higher than you’ll see at other retails. Carriers, though, may offer higher trade-in values for certain devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are available for pre-order now with up to $1,200 in trade-in value, doubled storage for free, and other perks. You can also get up to $150 more offer with our link to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com.

Samsung starts shipping its new foldables as well as Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3 (and Buds 3 Pro), Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra on July 24.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram