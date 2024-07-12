Honor Magic V3 is the new thinnest foldable at an unbelievable 9.2mm

As Samsung this week launched its somewhat disappointing latest foldable generation, Honor has now unveiled its Magic V3 flagship, the new thinnest foldable smartphone.

Following up on the already-thin Honor Magic V2, which held the title for thinnest foldable at 9.9mm, Honor has now debuted the Magic V3. This new foldable trims down the size of the device even further, down to a mere 9.2mm.

By comparison, other widely-available foldables on the market today include:

Galaxy Z Fold 6: 12.1mm

Pixel Fold: 12.1mm

OnePlus Open/Oppo Find N3: 11.7mm

Put simply, it’s incredible that Honor has managed to cram an entire foldable into a device that’s less than a single millimeter thicker than Samsung’s flagship slab phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s also just 0.3mm thicker than Honor’s current flagship, the Magic 6 Pro.

Honor does note that the Magic V3 does get a bit thicker in certain variants, with only the “Velvet Black” hitting 9.2mm. Other colors are 9.3mm.

Are you giving anything up for that thin profile? Not really!

The Honor Magic V3 packs a 7.92-inch inner display and a 6.43-inch outer display, both 120Hz OLED panels with the same high PWM refresh rate and other eye-friendly enhancements as the company’s other recent releases. Under the hood there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and there’s also a trio of cameras on the back – 50MP primary, 40MP ultra-wide, and 50MP periscope telephoto at 3.5x optical zoom. 20MP sensors are used for front-facing cameras in both displays.

Even the battery is still bigger than the last generation. Up from 5,000 mAh in the Magic V3, the Honor Magic V3 packs a 5,150 mAh battery using the company’s increasingly-impressive battery tech. That’s with 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging too. It also weighs 226g, down from 231g, and it features IPX8 water resistance too.

Honor Magic V3 looks like a truly impressive foldable phone, but it probably won’t be available to most customers for a while. Honor has already started selling the device in China (alongside its more affordable, 9.8mm Magic Vs3) for ¥ 9999.00, which directly converts to around $1,400 USD. That likely won’t be directly reflected in international pricing, though, as Honor Magic V2 sells for £1,699.99 in the UK.

Magic V3 will likely see its international debut later this year, but it’s highly unlikely the foldable will be sold in the US.

