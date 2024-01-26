Honor’s crazy-thin Magic V2 foldable launches in Europe and UK for €1,999

After debuting in China in July 2023, Honor is finally bringing its super-thin Magic V2 foldable to Europe and the UK starting today.

The Honor Magic V2’s claim to fame is its hardware. The book-style foldable is the thinnest currently on the market at a mere 9.9mm when folded up. That’s just over 1mm thicker than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and 2-4mm thinner than other book-style foldables available today.

Honor Magic V2 has a 7.92-inch inner display and 6.43-inch outer display. Both are capable of 120Hz and come in at 2344×2156 and 2376×1060, respectively. The inner display supports stylus input and, when open, the whole package is merely 4.7mm thin. The hinge is rated for 400,000 folds.

But, as the Magic V2 first launched in July, it doesn’t have the most up-to-date specs. Powering the foldable you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with 16GB of RAM. The camera setup is solid, though, with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and a 20MP sensor used for telephoto shots. There are two selfie cameras between the inner and outer displays, both 16MP.

Despite how thin it is, V2 packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

For its release in Europe, the Honor Magic V2 will run €1,999. That puts it on the high end of the foldable market. For context, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs €1,899 in Europe for its 256GB model. Pricing in the UK will be £1,699.99, and colors for both regions will include purple and black.

Honor is also launching the “PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR” in Europe which gives the device a new look, as well as using an “Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield.” Pricing and a firm release date on this model has yet to be announced, but it’s been available in China for a while too.

