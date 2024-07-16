Best Prime Day deals on Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Motorola, e-bikes, TVs, and more

The summer Amazon Prime Day shopping event has arrived in full force with a massive selection of price drops across every product category you can imagine. The Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola tech deals are here, but we are expecting a whole lot more as we push through day one of the summer Prime event and then another drop for day two as well. The deals also already include smart home tech, smart TVs, e-bikes, fashion offers, PC gaming gear, and well, the list is near endless, and it’s only going to get even more extensive as the day rolls on. Head below for a complete look at the best Prime Day deals with even more flooding in by the hour.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals
- Samsung Prime Day deals
- Google Prime Day deals
- OnePlus, Motorola, and more
- Prime Day Headphone deals
- General tech Prime Day deals
- Smart Home Prime Day Deals:
- Prime Day deals on Amazon in-house tech
- Prime Day e-bike and EV deals
- Prime Day power station deals
- Prime Day PC gaming gear deals:
- Prime Day smart TV deals
- Prime Day fashion deals
Samsung Prime Day deals
Alongside all of the big-time pre-order deals on the new Samsung Galaxy gear, the Prime day deals are already starting to land on Google, One Plus, and Motorola tech as well. We are expecting even more gear to go on sale starting on July 16 and as we move through the next 48 hours so be sure to check back for all of the latest price drops as they happen.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hits Amazon all-time low for Prime Day from $975 ($370 off)
- Galaxy Watch 6 is now up to $180 off for Prime Day from just $160
- Samsung’s ultra-wideband Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers at $20 (33% off)
- Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen has now dropped to $250 ($80 off)
- Samsung’s ultra-affordable current-gen Galaxy Tab A9+ is now starting down at $170
- New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 now live at up to $340 off
- How to get the best deal on Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7
- How to score the best deal on Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro
- Spigen’s genuine leather Enzo band for your new Galaxy Watch 7 is now down at $50 shipped
Google Prime Day deals
- Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro smartphone now $300 off for Prime Day with new Amazon low pricing from $699
- Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit the best Amazon price of the year at $120 (Reg. $200)
- Google Pixel Watch 2 hits Prime Day all-time low at $270 shipped (Reg. $350), original model at $150
- Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter, now $85 for Prime Day (Reg. $130)
OnePlus, Motorola, and more
- OnePlus Open foldable hits Amazon low for Prime Day, now $400 off + more from $350
- New 2024 OnePlus Buds 3 with noise cancellation still down at $80 all-time low
- OnePlus’ 2024 12R smartphone just hit the Amazon all-time low at $400 ($100 off)
- Land a Motorola razr+ 2024 foldable pre-order starting from $810 low (Reg. $1,000)
Prime Day Headphone deals
- Beloved Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $300 ($98 off)
- Up to 50% off Beats for Prime Day: New Solo 4 Headphones hit $120 all-time low, more from $79
- Best price ever for AirPods Max at $398 ahead of Prime Day (Reg. $549)
- Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC Wireless Headphones at $250 ($130 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones hit $349 Amazon low (Reg. $429)
- New Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $200, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the $120 Amazon low ($110 off)?
General tech Prime Day deals
- New ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with touchscreen at $349 all-time low ($150 off)
- Prime Day deal drops new Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker to $80 (All-time low)
- Nomad sale now live up to 50% off! iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, more from $20
- Govee’s 48-foot RGBIC outdoor string lights at $35 (Reg. $50)
- Upgrade your workflow with WALI’s laptop and monitor desk mount at $33 (Save 28%)
- TEAMGROUP’s 1TB 160MB/s microSD card at just $66 (Reg. $80)
- Don’t miss 50% off ORIA’s 51-in-1 electric precision screwdriver set at $19 (Amazon low)
- Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is now $50 off at $100 ahead of Prime Day
- Journey Prime Day sale up to 40% off: MagSafe desk mat, Find My gear, cases, more
- Early Prime Day game deals now live! Pikmin 4, Zelda, Mario Maker 2, Pokémon, Kirby, and more
Smart Home Prime Day Deals:
- Eve smart home Prime Day deals now live from $28! Matter plugs, cameras, sensors, much more
- ecobee’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium now at $210 Amazon low for Prime Day, more
- Govee’s new RGBIC Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter support starts from new $42 low, more from $11
- Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter, now $85 for Prime Day (Reg. $130)
Featured deals: The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.
- Roborock S8 Max Ultra $1,200 (Reg. $1,600)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $950 (Reg. $1,600)
- Roborock Q Revo Pro $700 (Reg. $1,000)
- Roborock Q Revo S $600 (Reg. $800)
- Also available at Target
- Roborock Q5 Max+ $350 (Reg. $600)
- And even more…
Prime Day deals on Amazon in-house tech
- All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with display $45 (Reg. $80)
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $35 (Reg. $120)
- With wired charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $45 (Reg. $140)
- With wireless charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 (Reg. $50)
- With Xbox support
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 (Reg. $50)
- With Xbox support
- Fire TV Stick Lite $15 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick $18 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $100 (Reg. $140)
- All-new 2024 wireless Ring video Doorbell Pro sees first deal at $150 (Reg. $230)
- Echo Show 8 smart display with Matter/Thread hits $85 low (Reg. $150)
- Add Alexa to your car for $25 with this Early Prime Day deal on Echo Auto (55% off)
- Grab Amazon’s smart Echo Pop speaker down at just $18 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon’s eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi mesh system now starts at $160 (All-time low)
- Score the All-new Blink Mini 2 smart cam at just $20 (50% off)
- All-time low on Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet from $140 ($120 off)
- And even more…
Prime Day e-bike and EV deals
- ENGWE’s Engine Pro e-bike now $600 off with 9to5Toys-exclusive deal for return $799 low
- Lectric’s Dog Days of Summer sale takes up to $308 off e-bike bundles with add-on choices, starting from $999
- MOD BIKES summer sale is taking up to $1,000 off e-bikes for all of July starting at $1,499
- MOD Easy 3 e-bike oozes the unique style of iconic motorcycles starting at $2,999 ($300 off), plus sidecar add-ons
- New MOD Black 3 e-bike comes upgraded with full suspension for all-terrain adventures at $2,999 low (Save $500)
- Rad Power extends sale taking up to $500 off e-bikes and up to 40% off accessories starting from $1,099
- Get a free extra battery and double your mileage with select Aventon e-bike purchases while supplies last!
- Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500/R750 e-bikes see up to 32% off early Prime Day discounts starting from $1,725
- Save $780 on Hiboy’s EX6 step-thru fat-tire e-bike at return $800 low, more EVs from $265
Prime Day power station deals
- Bluetti launches 3-part Prime Day sale taking up to 43% off power stations and bundles from $249
- Amazon offers limited-time deals on Bluetti power stations starting from $522 ahead of Prime Day
- EcoFlow launches new 4,096Wh DELTA Pro 3 power station at $3,199 (Save $500), plus bundle savings options
- EcoFlow’s DELTA Max power station comes with a smart extra battery for 4,032Wh capacity at return $989 low (Save $1,109)
- Jackery’s new Solar Generator 1000 Plus Roam Kit with mountable solar panels hits new $979 low (Reg. $1,399)
- Amazon cuts prices on Jackery power stations to new and return lows starting from $90 ahead of Prime Day
- ALLPOWERS Prime Day sale takes 50% off power stations, bundles, more from $79 – with extra ways to save
- Goal Zero’s 6,071Wh Yeti 6000X portable power station falls 50% to new limited-time $2,500 low
Prime Day PC gaming gear deals:
- Score Razer’s new 2024 Blade gaming laptops up to $300 in savings
- ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with a touchscreen at $349 ($150 off)
- AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor just hit the Amazon all-time low at $328 (45% off)
- Meta Quest 3 VR headset at $420 on Newegg (All-time low)
- Early Prime Day deal knocks Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 down to $119 ($31 off)
- Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard at $100 on Amazon (All-time low)
- Save 46% on the wireless Glorious GMMK Numpad at $65 shipped today (All-time low)
- Samsung’s Odyssey G30A FHD 165Hz gaming monitor to new $130 low (Reg. $230)
- New ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with Core i7 and RTX 4060 is $1,100 for Prime Day ($300 off)
Prime Day smart TV deals
- INSIGNIA 55-inch Class F30 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $210 (Reg. $350)
- TCL 50-inch Q6 QLED 4K $300 (Reg. $400)
- TCL 75-inch QM85 QLED 4K $1,500 (Reg. $1,800)
- TCL 85-inch QM85 QLED 4K $2,300 (Reg. $3,000)
- TCL 98-inch QM85 QLED 4K $4,000 (Reg. $5,000)
- Hisense 100-inch Class U7 4K UHD Google Smart TV $2,298 (Reg. $5,000)
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV $1,400 (Reg. $1,700+)
- LG 2024 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV $1,797 (Reg. $2,700)
- LG 2024 77-inch Class OLED evo C4 $2,800 (Reg. $3,700)
- LG 2024 65-inch OLED evo G4 Series Smart TV $2,797 (Reg. $3,400)
- 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series HD smart TV $100 (Reg. $200)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $330 (Reg. $520)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $420 (Reg. $600)
- And even more…
Head over to our master Prime Day smart TV roundup for even more deals from Hisense, TCL, LG, Amazon, and more up to $2,000 off.
Prime Day fashion deals
- REI offers up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, more
- Amazon Prime Day Vineyard Vines Sale takes up to 50% off apparel from just $17 Prime shipped
- Add Timex’s eye-catching black and green Expedition Field Watch to your wardrobe at $67.50 (Amazon low)
Follow 9to5Toys everywhere:
- Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter
- Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook
- Download the 9to5Toys iOS app
- Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters
- Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments