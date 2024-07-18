Deals: Galaxy Watch FE, Hisense Google TV $650 off, Nomad Leather Passport Wallet first price drop, SmartTag 2, more

While the summer Prime Day has ended for another year, this morning ushered in the first straight up cash deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE – $150 with no trade-in or $100 with. From there, we spotted a new all-time low with $650 in savings on the 2024 Hisense 75-inch U8 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TV as well as the very first chance to save on my personal favorite new Horween Leather Passport Wallet from the folks over at Nomad. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch FE sees first cash deal at $150 (Reg. $200, all colors), or $100 with trade-in

While you can still score the new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with any trade-in down at $99 directly from Samsung, folks who might want to scoop up one of the affordable Galaxy watches that don’t have anything to trade in are in luck. The first straight up cash discount has arrived courtesy of Woot on the regularly $200 wearable down at $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Again, you’ll want to go straight to Samsung if you have anything to trade in against the Galaxy Watch FE – Samsung will offer you an instant $100 off at checkout right now, but the Woot offer is otherwise the best we have tracked since the new wearable made its debut last month. It is also still selling for the full $200 at Amazon as well.

While it’s certainly not on the same level as the brand new Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra – we are still tracking big-time pre-order offers on both of those by the way, the Galaxy Watch FE is a notable option for casual, mainstream tech enthusiasts that just don’t want to pay the premium on the newer models.

Hisense’s latest 75-inch U8 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TV with AirPlay hits $1,350 low ($650 off)

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the 2024 model Hisense 75-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV at $1,349.99 shipped. Regularly $2,000, you’re looking at a solid $650 in savings on a brand new Hisense 144Hz 4K smart TV with mini-LED tech here. Currently out of stock at Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low at $50 below the previous best to deliver the deepest deal we have tracked since release back in April.

Be sure to scope out some of the hangover Prime Day deals across the 2024 lineup below as well:

Nomad makes my favorite new Horween Leather Passport Wallet and the first deals have arrived from $72

The annual Nomad anniversary sale is now in full swing, running right through Amazon’s 2024 summer Prime Day event right until this weekend, and it’s ushering in the first deal on its brand new Horween leather Passport Wallet. We had a chance to go hands-on with he gorgeous passport holder ahead of release and loved just about every second of it – my passport is in one right now and will remain there for the foreseeable future. Regularly $130, you can score the very first deal down at $104 shipped on the Pen Edition via the brand’s limited-time anniversary sale alongside the standard edition Passport Wallet at $72, down from the regular $90 price tag.

As we detailed in both our June launch coverage and hands-on review, the new Nomad Passport Wallet features that gorgeous leather treatment we have come to love from the brand in two different flavors: The Pen Edition with a steel/aluminum pen included alongside a magnetic slot down the spine of the holder, and the standard Wallet Edition without the pen and integrated holder.

Everything you need to know a bout the user experience is waiting right here.

Roborock Prime Day deals deliver the best prices of the year at up to $650 off

The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Samsung’s ultra-wideband Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers at $20 (33% off)

As part of its now live Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker down at $19.99 shipped for Prime members in both the black and white colorways. Regularly $30, Samsung’s in-house AirTag competitors for Android users made their debut last fall and you can now score one at 33% off the going rate. Today’s deal is $2 under our previous mention and just about every other deal we have tracked since release outside of an extremely short-lived offer last December. Head below for more details.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]