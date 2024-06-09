 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE pops up for pre-order, confirming price and release date

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 9 2024 - 3:45 pm PT
1 Comment

We’ve been hearing about Samsung’s more affordable Galaxy Watch FE for a while, with recent leaks offering more and more details about the upcoming smartwatch. Now, the Galaxy Watch FE has popped up on Amazon, confirming both its price and its release date.

Galaxy Watch FE is a rebooted Galaxy Watch 4 by another name. The device has the same design, hardware, and specs, just with a newer version of Wear OS out of the box and some other slight tweaks. The smartwatch helps to round out Samsung’s smartwatch lineup, adding a more budget-friendly option as the Galaxy Watch 7 series and its “Ultra” release is in the pipeline.

Recently, Amazon posted a full listing for the Galaxy Watch FE in Italy, confirming some key details.

The listing was spotted by YTechB (via GSMArena). It lacks any pictures, unfortunately, but lists the device as “Samsung Galaxy Watch FE (40mm) BT Pink Gold.” Oddly enough, we’ve yet to hear anything about a 44mm model. The description mentions dimensions of 40 x 10 x 39mm and weight of 26.6g.

Most importantly, the listing confirms the release date and price of Galaxy Watch FE.

The smartwatch is listed for €199, the same price that leaked previously. That’d likely be $199 in the US, which would be around $100 cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 6. The listing also says that pre-orders would ship by June 24, also confirming a prior leak.

Image: YTechB

Given the watch has been leaking so frequently, it seems very likely an official announcement is coming very soon. But, as of now, there’s no official word from Samsung.

More on Samsung:

