GeForce Now currently half off as Xbox adds new stream option in Windows

GeForce Now continues expanding its relationship with Xbox as it becomes available via the Xbox app in Windows. Further, GeForce Now is running a tempting offer that discounts the service 50% for a limited time.

For the uninitiated, GeForce Now is one of, if not the best, cloud gaming services available for a variety of devices with native apps and the ability to connect to other stores like Steam and Xbox. The service is owned by Nvidia, which means it runs off of the company’s own hardware, including some that allow for RTX 4080 gaming. So long as you have a solid internet connection, GeForce Now is a fantastic way to game.

Right now, GeForce Now is running a promotion that allows users to sign up for a 1 or 6-month membership. Instead of the usual $20/month fee for the highest tier, GeForce Now is offering a $10/month rate. As mentioned, that can be locked in for a single month or a longer 6-month period.

The tier below won’t get you the absolute fastest experience, but it will offer a capable stream for $5/month instead of the usual $10. The difference between the two is resolution and session length, with the highest tier allowing for 4K gaming at 240FPS and 8-hour sessions. The “Priority” tier limits users to 1080p at 60FPS.

Coincidentally, GeForce Now has also added a new way to access certain titles. The Xbox app in Windows will now let you choose to play certain titles through GeForce Now rather than through the app itself or Xbox Cloud.

Play your games the way you want, where you want!



Starting today, we’ve enabled GeForce NOW integration which allows you to launch supported games on GeForce NOW via https://t.co/Nf3xumC9vw game pages: https://t.co/rNVwXNU6gw pic.twitter.com/TBrfsiDoCe — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

This comes as the two companies recently began working together to provide Xbox Game Pass titles through GeForce Now instead of limiting them to the Xbox app. The combo allows users to access subscription-acquired games from Game Pass in GeForce Now. It’s a duo that works rather well together.

GeForce Now’s half-off promotion is running now through August 18 and will work for new members and those looking to upgrade.