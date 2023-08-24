Xbox Game Pass is now streaming on Nvidia GeForce Now

Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best places to try new games for an affordable cost, and it’s now getting a big cloud gaming boost as the service launches today onto Nvidia GeForce Now.

Announced today, the first games from Xbox Game Pass – known as “PC Game Pass” on Windows – are going live on Nvidia GeForce Now. The expansion is handled by connecting the Microsoft Store to GeForce Now, with games that are a part of the subscription available to stream instantly.

With the Microsoft Store integration, members will see a brand-new Xbox button on supported PC games and can seamlessly launch these titles across their devices, provided they either purchased the standalone games through the Microsoft Store or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.

The first Xbox Game Pass titles that support Nvidia GeForce Now will be a small list, but Nvidia says that new titles will be added “each month.” Nvidia explains how these Xbox titles can stream, as well as lists known issues, on a support page.

Here are the first Game Pass titles on GeForce Now:

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

Crusader Kings III

Dead Cells

Deathloop

Gears 5

Grounded

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

No Man’s Sky

Pentiment

Quake

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Stellaris

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Valheim

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Wolfenstein II: New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Microsoft still supports cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass directly, but this expansion to GeForce Now opens the door to much better quality of streaming. While Microsoft’s streaming is often find, Nvidia’s service is generally recognized as the better-performing offering. GeForce Now is also available on more devices, with support for Android TV OS, LG TVs, and more that Xbox Game Pass doesn’t yet offer.

GeForce Now also continues to welcome new games to its streaming service, with more new additions this week including Doom 2016, RIDE 5, WrestleQuest, Trackmania, and more. Nvidia also announced that Alan Wake II, Payday 3, and Cyberpunk 2077’s new Phantom Liberty expansion will all be streaming on GeForce Now later this year.

More on Cloud Gaming: