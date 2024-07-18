Google Play Store adding Cash App as new payment method

Cash App announced today that it will soon be a “preferred alternative payment option when checking out” in the Google Play Store on Android.

Cash App Pay can use Cash App balance or a linked debit card for Android app, game, movie, and book purchases. The company says “younger shoppers are looking to alternative payment solutions” when shopping.

This joins traditional methods in the Play Store like credit or debit cards, Google Play Credit, and PayPal, which was added in 2014. As of today, this integration is not yet live.

Once available, tap your account avatar in the top-right corner of the Play Store for Payments & subscriptions > Payment methods.

“We’re continuously expanding payment options on Google Play, and adding Cash App Pay is a significant step in giving users more choice and convenience while meeting their evolving payment preferences,” said Pete Albers, Director, Google Play Retail & Payments Activation.

“Next gen shoppers are demanding more choices at checkout, and we know they’re also looking for more ways to pay with their own money. This partnership not only empowers them to pay flexibly for the things they want, but it also marries two strong customer sets and maximizes their mobile utility,” said Tanuj Parikh, Head of Partnerships, Cash App and Afterpay at Block.

