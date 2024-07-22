The Chromecast with Google TV has aged far better than it ought to [Video]

In late 2020, Google introduced a significant evolution in its streaming device lineup with the Chromecast with Google TV (4K). This wasn’t your typical Chromecast – it was a full-fledged interface with a remote control, transforming the streaming experience. Now, nearly four years later, let’s evaluate how well this device has held up and whether it remains a viable option for today’s needs.

Android TV and Google TV have hit a stagnant patch in recent years. We haven’t seen too many high-end devices come to market that might change that either. Incidentally, the Nvidia Shield TV remains the defacto “best buy” for most streaming setups unless you must have the very latest updates.

From the moment it was released, there were question marks of the longevity of the Chromecast with Google TV. It was passable at launch, from the processor to the limited onboard storage. Google added a 1080p version in 2022, but no concrete news exists on a true-blue follow-up streaming stick.

Design and Build Quality: Keeping it clean

Most set-top boxes and streaming devices stay out of sight and out of mind. That makes Google’s decision to pair colorful options with your TV all the more interesting. If you plug it in and forget about it, of course, the device is going to stand the test of time.

It’s a big dongle compared to the older models, but unlike its predecessors, a lot more hardware is packed inside. By no means is the Chromecast with Google TV a “big” streaming dongle; it’s just a bit less utilitarian. It has a sleek, pebble-like design with a big dash of color. The color doesn’t matter all that much when you have it plugged in at the back of your TV, but the color-appropriate remote might be important to you.

Personally, while I have never cared too much about the remote’s color i appreciate that it is something people care about. It is minimalist yet functional, featuring a circular navigation pad, volume controls on the side, and dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix. In hindsight, these would have been better as other buttons entirely.

The Google Assistant button works and adds that extra dash of color. That said, I barely use the voice controls, preferring to use the regular old UI navigation. Despite frequent use, the remote has proven durable, with buttons retaining their responsiveness. They are squishy now after daily abuse, but all the buttons function perfectly.

Hardware specifications: Holding Steady

The biggest complaint leveled at the Chromecast with Google TV has always been the lack of true internal power.

It’s true that even at launch in 2020, it wasn’t the most powerful streaming device available. It features an Amlogic S905X3 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage.

While these specs might seem modest compared to newer competitors, they have proven sufficient for most streaming tasks. The device supports 4K resolution, HDR10, and Dolby Vision, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience for compatible content. One major downside is a lack of AV1 codec support – something that is only available on the Chromecast HD.

Lag and slowdowns are not completely absent, but whether it’s updates or optimization through updates, the performance dips are less noticeable than at launch. Almost all streaming apps run seamlessly and consistently without major problems. Given that’s the core reason the Google TV interface exists, it’s a big plus point.

The only negative I can level is that 8GB of storage is simply not enough for any streaming stick. It’s almost essential that you pick up a USB-C multiport hub that supports microSD cards or USB storage expansion. If you don’t, you risk running out of space to install applications almost instantly.

Through software updates and patches, Google has reduced the system install marginally to allow you to add more apps to around the tune of 4.4GB. This is actual “usable space” on the Chromecast. It’s not great, but it’s better than nothing because the storage limitation kills this device unless you plan on sticking to two or three streaming services. Go beyond this with large app caches or big on-device files and it still runs into lots of issues.

Google TV: Collated and curated content

Compared to the simple cast-based UI of the original Chromecast, the Google TV interface is still one of the standout features of this streaming system. Unlike the bare-bones casting approach of previous Chromecasts, Google TV offers a comprehensive and user-friendly interface.

The lean into the streaming platforms you use with ad-like banners for upcoming shows, movies, and events is helpful. However, since the launch of the Chromecast with Google TV the ad-based approach to surfacing content has become a source of frustration and annoyance. It poses another problem – at what point does a TV show recommendation start to become an ad?

Visually, it’s something you become accustomed to, but shows and movies take precedence over apps and services. Even the app row has been downsized to smaller circular icons that stand out amid a sea of pure recommendations. If you know what you want to watch, tuning out the noise is essential to getting the most from Google TV. As is the strength of Android TV, you choose a third-party launcher if things get overbearing. At this point in time, I would highly recommend it.

Performance and User Experience

Despite the pain points and obvious ad-laden frustration, system navigation is smooth, and the interface is overbearing but intuitive. It provides easy access to a massive library of streaming apps and services. Despite the pitfalls, Google’s emphasis on those aforementioned personalized recommendations and content aggregation from various localized streaming services remains a significant advantage. This feature makes it easy to discover new content without jumping between multiple apps.

While it may not have the fastest processor, but the Chromecast with Google TV still delivers impressive streaming quality. The 4K HDR content looks great on a variety of TVs, and on OLED screens, it’s vibrant and sharp. Buffering issues are rare with a stable internet connection. Dolby Atmos support means an immersive audio experience, provided you have compatible audio equipment or TV set.

All of the major streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video run smoothly. Even third-party apps and lesser games perform adequately, although more demanding applications can quickly reveal the device’s hardware limitations. However, regular software updates from Google have helped maintain performance and compatibility with new services.

Fast Pair is great for connecting your earbuds or headphones directly to your TV. Tying everything to your Google Account is great for manageability and curating a watchlist that builds and evolves as you use it. In theory, the more you add and rate, the better the Google TV interface should be for your tastes. You can add content to your watchlist from the home screen pretty easily to help build up a picture of your interests over time.

Over time, the built-in Google Assistant has proven to be a valuable addition, allowing for voice searches and control that otherwise would require lots of button presses. It’s a little slow at times, but it is fast and accurate. We’re interested to see if or how Gemini might be integrated later down the line because new functions using voice commands haven’t been forthcoming even since launch.

You can use the remote or compatible smart speakers to search for content, control playback, or even manage smart home devices. The voice recognition is generally accurate, making it a convenient feature for hands-free operation. It could be a little faster, but overall, it’s useful and, most importantly, functional. At this stage, how long that will be the case remains to be seen.

As you would expect, casting still remains a core function of the Chromecast with Google TV. The process is seamless whether casting from a mobile device, tablet, or computer. Initially, this was a useful option for apps unavailable on the Google TV platform. However, since 2020, most popular services have made the jump to Android TV, meaning that casting isn’t as essential as it may have been previously. That said, screen mirroring is still an underrated option and useful if you ever need it. It’s stable and smooth which makes it all the more usable.

Competitive Landscape: Where this 2020 streaming stick ranks

Compared to competitors like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Roku Ultra, and Apple TV 4K, the Chromecast with Google TV can still hold its own despite its “lesser” specs.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offers similar performance with a slightly different interface, while the Roku Ultra feels like a happy halfway house. The Apple TV 4K, though more powerful, comes at a much higher price point and has a locked-in experience. The Chromecast strikes a balance between performance, cost, and accessibility, making it an attractive option for many users.

As of 2024, the Chromecast with Google TV remains competitively priced at $49.99. Frequent discounts and bundles have made it accessible to a wide audience. While newer models and devices with higher specs are available, the Chromecast’s combination of features, performance, and price make it an easy recommendation despite some of the perceived foibles.

Like many Google products and services, limited resources have not been a hindrance when they feel like they should be a long-term roadblock. Since launch, I have used Chromecast with Google TV daily, almost without fail. I have grumbled about it, but it has aged far better than it ought to. You could argue that it’s just a streaming stick at the back of your TV – and I think that is fair comment.

Longevity matters on a device that you use daily. Honestly, I expected certain design and hardware decisions to catch up with this next-generation Chromecast. I’m genuinely pleased that no such issues have been forthcoming. From day one to day 1400, things are great. That’s not something you can say about lots of other Google products. The sub-$50 asking price just makes it all the more impressive.

Have you used the Chromecast with Google TV (4K)? Share your experiences in the comments below! Your feedback and questions are always welcome, so let’s start a conversation about this enduring streaming device.