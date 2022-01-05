Fast Pair is coming to Google TV, Android TV, and Matter-compatible smart home products

Google’s Fast Pair system allows Android users to easily connect their headphones to smartphones and tablets, and going into 2022 it’s expanding. Fast Pair is coming to Google TV and Android TV OS devices.

Google today revealed Fast Pair is coming to Google TV and Android TV. This will be supported with headphones already supported by Fast Pair, such as Google’s Pixel Buds or Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds. Like on Android, earbuds and headphones will be linked and shared via your Google account.

TCL has already confirmed that this feature will be supported on its Google TV lineup, but Google could not directly confirm that this feature will be widely supported across all Android TV OS devices in a previous briefing.

Beyond TVs, Google is also showing off Fast Pair for Matter-enabled smart home products. This functionality, which was previously announced, will show Matter products on your Android phone and enable users to scan a QR code and quickly link the product to compatible apps including Google Home.

Google says that this functionality will be available in the “coming weeks.”

More on Fast Pair:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: