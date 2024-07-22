What’s new in the July 2024 Google System Updates [U: 7/22]

The monthly “Google System Release Notes” primarily detail what’s new in Play services, Play Store, and Play system update across Android phones/tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, Auto, and PC. Some features apply to end users, while others are aimed at developers.

A feature appearing in the changelog does not mean it’s widely available. Some capabilities take months to fully launch.

Google Play Store v42.0 (2024-07-22)

[PC, Phone] Play Protect can now also remove permissions from unsafe apps to further protect users.

[Auto] When you click ads of apps, the Play Store will directly open the app page for you to check out the details.

[Phone, PC] With this new feature, you’ll get visual improvements to Play Store editorials.

[Phone] With this new feature in Japan, you’ll be able to see a comics tab that includes manga, webtoon, and anime content.

[Auto, TV, Wear] You can now see instructions on how to manage your privacy settings.

Android TV Core Services v6.8.2 (2024-07-18)

Security & Privacy

Logging improvements.

Android WebView v127 (2024-07-17)

Improvements to security and privacy and updates for bug fixes.

New developer features for Google & 3rd party app developers to support functionality related to displaying web content in their apps.

Important: Some features may be experimental and available to certain users.

At the end of May, Google announced two “Cross-device services”: Call casting and Instant hotspot. The latter is almost here to let you quickly connect an Android tablet or Chromebook to your phone’s internet connection. Bluetooth must be enabled with users able to skip making a hotspot and entering a password.

Once this is live, go to Android Settings > Google > Devices & sharing for a new Cross-device services menu. Android 11+ is required and devices must share the same Google Account.

Google Play services v24.28 (2024-07-17)

Device Connectivity

With Cross-device services, you can now join your phone’s hotspot from your tablet (or other device) without having to manually set anything up.

Google Play Store v41.9 (2024-07-15)

[Phone] For select titles, you may see more updates about the game directly from the developer.

Google Play services v24.27 (2024-07-10)

Account Management

[Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management related services.

[Phone, Wear] Bug fixes for Account Management related services.

Google Play Store v41.8 (2024-07-08)

[Phone] You can now choose the types of apps you’re interested in to improve your recommendations.

Remote Lock was also announced at I/O 2024. It lets users lock a stolen device by calling a phone number and answering a “quick security challenge.” Google pitches it as being faster than logging into your account on another device, especially since “many users are shocked and stressed after a phone goes missing and can’t recall their Google account password to access Find My Device.”

Google Play services v24.26 (2024-07-03)

Device Connectivity

[Phone, Wear] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps.

Security & Privacy

[Phone] With Find My Device, you can now lock your phone remotely using just your phone number.

System Management

[Auto] With this new feature, you can now manage Google Play Services from Settings.

Google announced Play Protect live threat detection at I/O 2024 to target apps that “try to cloak their actions.” On your device, the Private Compute Core is used to detect suspicious application behavior.

If something is found, Play Protect will send the app to Google for additional review. Once the malicious nature is confirmed, you’ll be prompted to disable that piece of software. This is coming to Pixel, Honor, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Transsion, and other devices.

Google Play Store v41.7 (2024-07-01)

[Phone] Google Play Protect install-time protection now allows users to send new apps for full threat analysis.