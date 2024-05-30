Android adding Call casting & Instant hotspot with Cross-device services

Google’s Better Together initiative to improve the experience of owning multiple Android-powered devices is continuing today with “Cross-device services.”

Call casting lets you “change devices in the middle of a Google Meet call” if you want a bigger screen or have to go mobile. Google is leveraging the Cast brand and icon with a tap letting you “seamlessly switch” between your Android phone, tablet, or desktop browser.

This is similar in concept to Apple’s Handoff on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It requires app-level support, with Google’s first-party video conferencing solution kicking things off.

Meanwhile, you’ll be able to quickly connect your Android tablet or Chromebook to a phone’s internet connection. This is called Instant hotspot and works “without needing to go through the extra step of typing in your password.” Bluetooth must be enabled on those devices.

You’ll find new preferences for “Cross-device services” in the Android Settings app > Google > Devices & sharing. That’s part Google Play services, while there’s also the Cross-Devices Services app on the Play Store to power Chromebook app streaming, which was introduced last year.

You can “Set up your device group,” or phones and tablets signed in to the same Google Account. The features can be turned on/off individually. Android 11+ is required and this Cross-device services functionality is officially listed as “coming soon.”