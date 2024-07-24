Fitbit Charge 6, Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 updates rolling out

Following the announcement yesterday, Google is rolling out updates to the Charge 6, Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3. The trackers and smartwatches are all getting updated to version 210.26.

Note: We release updates to all customers in phases. If an update is available but you don’t get it, check the app again later. We recommend plugging your Fitbit device into the charger before starting an update.

Open the device page in the Fitbit app for an update banner. It will be fully available over the coming weeks.

This first big post-launch update for the Fitbit Charge 6 brings:

Your device can now auto-recognize 6 workout types: running, walking, biking, elliptical, rowing, and spinning.

GPS accuracy has been improved by better switching between on-board and connected GPS during a workout

This release includes bug fixes and improvements.

Then there’s the Fitbit Inspire 3:

You can now easily check the time while in exercise mode.

Your device can now auto-recognize 6 workout types: running, walking, biking, elliptical, rowing, and spinning.

All exercise modes are now available in the Exercise app, and your most recently used modes appear at the top. For more information, go to How do I track my workouts with my Fitbit device?

We changed the names of the heart-rate zones for clarity.. To learn more about heart-rate zone names, refer to How do I track heart rate with my Fitbit device?

This release includes bug fixes and improvements.

Finally, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 changelog, with the updates beginning to roll out yesterday:

YouTube Music controls are now available on Sense 2. You can now navigate between playlists, skip or replay songs, and adjust the volume from your Fitbit device. Note that YouTube Music controls require a compatible phone within Bluetooth range and a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscription. For more information about YouTube Music, go to How do I control music with my Fitbit device?

Screen magnification is now available on Sense 2. Turn on Magnify to zoom in when you triple-tap the screen. Choose between 2x and 3x magnification. To zoom out again, tap the screen once. For more information about magnification, go to How do I navigate my Fitbit device?

We changed the names of the heart-rate zones for clarity. To learn more about Heart Rate Zone names, go to How do I track heart rate with my Fitbit device?

Your device can now auto-recognize 3 new workout types: elliptical, rowing, and spinning

GPS accuracy has been improved by better switching between on-board and connected GPS during a workout

This release includes bug fixes and improvements.