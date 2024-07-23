Sense 2 and Versa 4 adding YouTube Music controls as Fitbit expands Auto Detect, more

Fitbit today announced a handful of updates for Fitbit devices, including the Sense 2 and Versa 4.

The 2022 Fitbit smartwatches can now browse, select, and control YouTube Music on your phone. This is presumably modeled after the Fitbit Charge 6 experience introduced last year. Another update means you can now adjust text size on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4. Fitbit notes how an increase might be helpful when working out.

Meanwhile, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is adding 20 new exercise modes for a total of over 40.

Auto Detect on Fitbit devices can now automatically recognize rowing, elliptical, and spinning. This should join running and biking detection. Fitbit today is also touting improved accuracy for heart rate tracking, with “innovations in Google’s machine learning” credited. This could be advancements made on the Pixel Watch coming to other devices. In turn, this helps make calories burned, Active Zone Minutes, and other metrics more accurate.

Finally, Fitbit touts “more accurate stats and mapping for outdoor” as part of GPS improvements on “certain” devices.

Fitbit tells us that these updates will begin rolling out today. This presumably means Fitbit OS updates, we’ve reached out to Google for more details.

