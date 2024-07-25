The first Android phone with Qi2 is here (but it’s not a Pixel)

The Qi2 standard was announced the better part of two years ago and, until now, we’ve yet to see a single Android phone with the standard. But, now, that’s finally changing.

Qi2 is an update to the ubiquitous wireless charging standard, which primarily focuses on adding a magnetic alignment ring to devices and chargers. This is just like Apple’s MagSafe standard on the iPhone, with recent iPhones being the first Qi2-certified smartphones. Alongside improving charging, this magnetic connection also allows for new types of accessories.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) first announced Qi2 in January 2023 before cementing it a year later. Accessories using the standard are now on the market, but Android smartphones have largely skipped over it thus far. Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 series and foldables lack support, as do devices from many other brands.

Previously, it was expected that Google’s Pixel 9 might be the first Android phone to support Qi2 based on development timelines and a Google Pixel team member joining the WPC board. Technically, we’ve not had any definitive proof yet that the Pixel 9 won’t support Qi2, but we’ve also not heard anything confirming it.

But, finally, we do have an Android phone with Qi2, and it’s the HMD Skyline.

Announced last week, the upper-mid-range smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, has a 4,600 mAh battery and 6.55-inch 144Hz display, and a striking design that emphasizes repairability including a replaceable battery.

The HMD Skyline earns the title of being the first Android smartphone to launch with Qi2, as confirmed on the device’s spec page.

Charging: 33W charging support (QC4.0 and PD3.0 PPS compatible), 15W magnetic wireless charging, 5w reverse wireless charging, Qi2 certified

HMD’s product listing doesn’t show Qi2 charging in action and only mentions it once, but it’s still exciting nonetheless.

What’s next for Qi2 on Android? As new designs make their way to production, we’ll likely be seeing a lot more of the standard on future Android phones.

HMD Skyline costs $500 and is available now (though out of stock at the moment).

