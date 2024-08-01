 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 Pro Fold leak highlights thin design, Face Unlock on both screens, more

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 1 2024 - 7:39 am PT
9 Comments
Pixel 9 Pro Fold thin

A promo video and other marketing materials for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have leaked to show how thin it is, as well as how Google plans to market its second-generation foldable.

Both (via 91mobiles and Android Headlines) are in the same style as previous leaks, with the video highlighting how thin the 5.1 mm Pixel 9 Pro Fold is. It’s also completely flat compared to last year. However, note the camera bump in the below image. 

Google is branding the 8-inch foldable screen as Super Actua Flex with a 6.3-inch Actua outer display. We get to see what apps look like on that inner display, including YouTube, Google Messages, Meet, Pixel Camera, and Gemini.

There was a rumor yesterday that the Pixel 9 series would run Android 14 out of the box. In the screenshot below showing the multitasking tray, there’s a line between search and the Phone app to access “Always show Taskbar.” That is an Android 15 feature, with that update possibly coming immediately during the set-up process.

Of note is how you get “Face Unlock on both screens for fast access” with the 10 MP front camera(s). 

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will get the new Magic Editor features, Add Me, and Best Take, as well as the ability to show a live preview on the cover screen as you use the camera unfolded.

New is confirmation that VPN by Google will be returning as an exclusive Pixel feature.

Finally, today’s leaks price the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at $1,799 for 256GB and 512GB at $1,919. That is identical to the first-generation Pixel Fold.

