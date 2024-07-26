 Skip to main content

Leaked Pixel 9 promo shows off ‘Add Me’ feature that adds you to group shots [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 26 2024 - 6:11 am PT
3 Comments

AI features are probably going to be the main focus of new Google Pixel phones for the foreseeable future, and this morning a new leak has revealed “Add Me,” an impressive new photo feature coming with Pixel 9 that can add you to a group shot after it’s been taken.

In a leaked promo video posted by Android Headlines, Google’s AI features on the upcoming Pixel 9 series are shown in action. This includes the ability for Gemini to generate a recipe based on a picture of the contents of your refrigerator, as well as “Pixel Screenshots,” a new tool that can find information in screenshots you’ve taken.

The last new feature showcased is one we’ve not heard of before, “Add Me.”

“Add Me” on the Pixel 9 seems like an evolution of Best Take, a Pixel 8 series feature that, while not without some controversy, could change someone’s face in a group shot by using their face from another similar picture taken at the same time. Where that feature was designed to adjust an existing picture by changing the subjects within it, “Add Me” is able to add someone to a group shot if they weren’t there in the first place.

This is done by taking two pictures in the same location. The video only briefly shows how the feature works, but it seems that the idea is to take a shot with most of the subjects of the picture, then to hand the phone over to someone else to have them take a second shot of the same scene, but with the other person in it. A UI on screen overlays the subjects of the previous shot to help align the scene between the two pictures, and then the AI seemingly stitches everything together for a final product.

Like Best Take, it’s entirely possible that this won’t work as well in real-life as it does in demos, but this is a pretty darn clever idea.

Notably, the feature is mentioned to be “coming soon,” implying it won’t be available at launch. The same footnote also mentions that it is “not available for all cameras, apps, or modes.”

Google’s Pixel 9 series is set to launch on August 13, and the leaks just keep on coming, so stay tuned right here to 9to5Google for more.

More on Pixel 9:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel Fold 2 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications