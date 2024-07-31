Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be one of the thinnest, but still one of the heaviest foldables

As Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series lags behind the rest of the industry in terms of shaving thickness off of a foldable, Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold, merely its second-generation device, will be launching as one of the thinnest foldables in the world next month.

Book-style foldables are inherently thick. After all, you’ve got to stuff all the usual components of a smartphone and an entire second display into a device that folds in half onto itself.

With the first Pixel Fold last year, Google immediately set the record for the thinnest foldable in the US. When folded, the device measured in at just 12.1mm, well below the 15.8mm of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and still considerably thinner than the 13.4mm Galaxy Z Fold 5 that launched a little while later. That record was later broken by the OnePlus Open, which was just 11.7mm thick when folded up.

Google is taking back the US crown next month, though. According to new leaks, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will measure just 10.5mm thick when folded.

That’s courtesy of information posted by Android Headlines, and in line with previous CAD-based leaks of the device. 10.5mm won’t be enough to set a global record, as Honor’s recent Magic V3 beat the company’s own record by trimming down to a nearly-unbelievable 9.2mm when closed. But Google is still right up there with some of the other thinnest foldables on the market today. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro measures 11.2mm thick, while last year’s Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 comes in at 10.96mm. Xiaomi trimmed things way down on its recent sequel, though, to just 9.47mm. It’s also much thinner than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 12.1mm thick. Even Samsung’s upcoming “Slim” model is poised to be thicker at 11.5mm.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be thinner than both Galaxy Z Fold 6 (L) and OnePlus Open (R)

The full measurements of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, per this latest leak, come in at 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm when folded, and 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm when unfolded. That’s narrower in every dimension compared to the short and wide Pixel Fold, which was 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm in size.

It’s also noted that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will still be among the heaviest foldables on the market, weighing in at 257g. That’s well down from Pixel Fold’s unwieldy 283g, but still a fair bit higher than the 239g weight of both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open. That additional weight, though, does come alongside an 8-inch inner display that’s bigger than both of those foldables.

Despite the thin profile, though, Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to still have a good battery size at 4,650 mAh. That is down from a little over 4,800 mAh, though, but still bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 4,400 mAh battery (which hasn’t been changed in years).

Pixel 9 Pro Fold, alongside the rest of the series, is set to debut on August 13.

