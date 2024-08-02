 Skip to main content

The Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL pre-order offer is going to be different from past years

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 2 2024 - 9:06 am PT
23 Comments

Last year, pre-ordering the Pixel 8 Pro got you a Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro. The Pixel 9 series is going a different direction for its pre-orders with memory upgrades and Google One.

Dealabs today leaked the Pixel 9 pre-order offers for “most authorized merchants” in France. Things might differ in other markets, especially the US, while this is not confirmed for the Google Store.

We already know the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold will come with 12 free months of Google One AI Premium for Gemini Advanced (and Gemini Live), while the Pixel 9 gets 6 months of Google One AI Premium. 

Today’s report reveals that you have to purchase before December 2024 rather than the offer spanning the entire life of the device.

Meanwhile, there will be a “memory upgrade,” similar to Samsung. As such, you can get the 256 GB models for the price of the 128 GB across the board. For 512 GB and 1 TB, you get a 100€ discount. This is the rumored European pricing:

  • Pixel 9 — 128 GB: 899 €
  • 256 GB: 999 €
  • Pixel 9 Pro — 128 GB: 1,099 € 
  • 256 GB: 1,199 € 
  • 512 GB: 1,329 € 
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL — 128 GB: 1,199 € 
  • 256 GB: 1,299 €
  • 512 GB: 1,429 €
  • 1TB: 1,689 €

There’s also a trade-in offer of 150€ for the Pixel 9 and 200€ for the Pixel 9 Pro/XL.

Finally, there’s also 3 months of YouTube Premium and 6 months of Fitbit Premium for new users, which is an existing offer. However, it’s notable that Fitbit Premium is not yet part of Google One after the company started testing that in the UK this March.

