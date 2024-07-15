Pixel 9 Pro might come with 1-year of Gemini Advanced

With less than a month until Made by Google 2024, the latest leak suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro will come with 1-year of Gemini Advanced.

According to the latest Google app beta (version 15.28), “Your Pixel Pro gives you access to a 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.”

<string name=”assistant_zero_state_google_one_p9_eft_upsell_title”>Get a year of Gemini Advanced with Pixel at no cost</string>

Google’s use of “Pixel Pro” to possibly refer to the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold is interesting. We already know that Advanced will be needed to access the conversational Gemini Live experience, which could be one of the main AI features for the series.

You also get 2 TB of storage, while note the reference of “priority access to new features.” This is a $240 value, while people might appreciate the space for Google Photos.

Another string, which also mentions the “P9” series, refers to getting a six-month trial. This could be for the entry-level Pixel 9. Google briefly offered a 4-month trial of Gemini Advanced with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

<string name=”assistant_zero_state_google_one_p9_short_eft_upsell_title”>Get 6 months of Gemini Advanced with Pixel at no cost</string>

<string name=”assistant_zero_state_google_one_p9_short_eft_upsell_body”>Your Pixel may give you access to a 6-month subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.</string>

